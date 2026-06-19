John Byrne Says He Doesn't Like MCU Shows But Is Happy to Collect the Checks

Legendary comic artist John Byrne criticizes Marvel Studios' adaptations for straying from his original character designs, yet admits he enjoys receiving residual payments from the film and TV projects.

Artist John Byrne , a legendary comic book creator known for his work on X-Men, Superman, and many other iconic titles, has made his feelings clear about Marvel Studios ' cinematic and television adaptations.

In a recent interview, Byrne expressed his general disinterest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC Universe (DCU) productions, stating that they feel disconnected from the characters and stories he helped create. Despite this, he has no qualms about accepting the financial benefits that come from these adaptations, describing himself as the opposite of fellow comic writer Alan Moore, who has famously distanced himself from Hollywood adaptations of his work.

Byrne revealed that he occasionally receives mystery checks from Marvel and DC, referring to them as thank you payments for his contributions to the source material. He specifically mentioned receiving a substantial check for the latest Superman movie, though he did not elaborate on the exact amount. Byrne's pragmatic approach to the film and television adaptations highlights a common tension between comic creators and the entertainment industry that profits from their intellectual property.

Byrne's critique of the MCU and DCU extends to specific casting choices, most notably Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine. Despite Jackman's widespread acclaim and iconic status among fans, Byrne argues that Jackman's interpretation never truly captured the essence of the character as he appeared in the comics. Byrne points out that Jackman is too tall for the role, a detail that deviates from Wolverine's comic book depiction as a short, stocky, and ferocious mutant.

Byrne also mentioned that the last Marvel film he genuinely enjoyed was the first Iron Man, which he found faithful to the source material in a way that subsequent adaptations have not. This sentiment reflects a broader dissatisfaction among some comic purists who feel that Hollywood adaptations often prioritize spectacle over authenticity.

Byrne admitted that if someone had told him during his younger years that the future would be filled with Marvel movies that he would have no interest in watching, he would have found it hard to believe. Despite his criticisms, Byrne remains a prolific creator and is returning to the X-Men universe with a new project titled X-Men: Elsewhen, which revisits the characters he helped define during his iconic run on the series.

This move underscores his enduring connection to the mutant franchise, even as he distances himself from its screen adaptations. Byrne's willingness to accept payment from Marvel and DC without endorsing their products reflects a complex relationship between creator and corporate entity. It also highlights the financial realities for comic artists in an era where their creations generate billions of dollars in box office revenue.

Byrne's comments have sparked discussions among fans and industry observers about the treatment of comic creators and the ethical implications of profiting from adaptations that do not align with the creators' original visions. Nonetheless, Byrne remains active in the comic industry, contributing to new stories and engaging with the medium that made him a household name. His candid remarks offer a rare glimpse into the mind of a seasoned comic artist navigating the modern entertainment landscape





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

John Byrne Marvel Studios MCU Criticism Alan Moore Wolverine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brendan Sorsby’s agent says Cincinnati knew about QB’s gambling — the school says otherwiseThe University of Cincinnati denied Wednesday that it knew of Brendan Sorsby’s gambling when the team brought him in.

Read more »

Brazoria County ‘fighting transparency’ as bodycam video withheld in John Mendoza Jr. shooting, lawyer saysThe family of John Mendoza Jr., the 18-year-old Texas State student shot and killed by former Brazoria County Deputy Kevin Tippit on June 1, is still looking for answers, and their attorney claims the county is trying to keep them in the dark.

Read more »

Byron Buxton says he doesn’t ‘give a f–k’ about Twins trade rumorsThe Twins star is giving no time to any trade speculation.

Read more »

John Byrne Returns to X-Men with 'Elsewhen' Graphic Novel After 45 YearsLegendary X-Men artist John Byrne is back with a new graphic novel series, 'Elsewhen,' reimagining the franchise's history after a 45-year hiatus. The three-volume project, born from Byrne's fan fiction, explores an alternate timeline where the Dark Phoenix saga ended differently.

Read more »