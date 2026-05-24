John Blackwell joins Duke Blue Devils after withdrawing from NBA Draft

After entering the NBA Draft and then switching his commitment to Duke, John Blackwell withdrew his name from the draft, officially committing to the Blue Devils. This news alleviates fan concerns and allows Duke to focus on a successful college basketball season with a strong roster.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center.

John Blackwell, a transfer from Wisconsin, officially joined the Duke Blue Devils for the upcoming season after withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft. Blackwell's poor draft stock stems from his 6-foot-2 wingspan, preventing him from being drafted early in the first round. Nonetheless, he will be among the team's top scorers on a roster expected to dominate college basketball next season.

Spearheaded by Blackwell, the Blue Devils aim to redeem themselves from their 2025 tournament demons and secure a national championship with a loaded roster. With his commitment, Duke can now focus on a successful season and compete for a title





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