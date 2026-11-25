John Anslow receives a minimum 26-year sentence for the brutal murder of Chereiss Bailey, aided by daughter Hayley-Marie Ferguson. The couple disguised the victim's body and disposed of it in a canal.

John Anslow, a 65-year-old man from Stour Street in West Bromwich, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years for the brutal murder of Chereiss Bailey. Anslow manipulated the victim by pretending to be disabled, asking her to push his wheelchair from Great Bridge, West Midlands, to his home before inflicting fatal injuries. His daughter, Hayley-Marie Ferguson, assisted in the cover-up by helping to dispose of the body and evidence.

The Brutal Murder and Disguise Mechanism

On the early morning of September 29 last year, John Anslow met 36-year-old Chereiss Bailey by chance in Great Bridge. Anslow, who was on life licence having previously served time for serious sexual violence, asked Bailey to push his wheelchair to his residence. Once inside the home, Anslow broke her jaw, inflicted injuries to her private parts, and strangled her to death. The attack was described by the court as a ferocious and unprovoked assault on a mother-of-one who was caring for a six-month-old son.

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Judge Simon Drew KC noted that Anslow was a strong, fit, and able man, and that his wheelchair was largely a theatrical prop used to deceive the victim. Anslow had a history of serious crimes, including knifepoint rapes of girls aged 14 and 15 in 1996 and 2002, which contributed to the severity of the minimum term imposed. The judge stated that Anslow would likely be an old man before any potential release.

Hayley-Marie Ferguson's Role and Peculiar Cover-Up

Hayley-Marie Ferguson, 42, played a critical role in the aftermath of the murder by helping her father destroy evidence. The morning after the killing, Anslow cancelled his community carers and summoned his daughter, who traveled to the address in a taxi. Ferguson claimed she was helping with the garden but instead packed paving slabs and assisted in disposing of blood-stained clothing and bedding. She took photographs of the victim's body, which the judge described as ghoulish trophies, before leaving.

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In a shocking turn of events, Ferguson attended a Peaky Blinders theme night in Coventry that same evening, dressing as Aunt Polly. Security camera footage and social media photographs showed her smiling and enjoying the event hours before she assisted in moving the body to a canal off Ryders Green Road in West Bromwich. The judge criticized her lack of remorse, noting her apparent enjoyment of the costume party while her father committed a heinous crime.

The Canal Disposal and Police Investigation

On the early hours of September 30, Ferguson took another taxi back to her father's home to help complete the cover-up. CCTV footage captured Anslow walking unaided alongside his daughter as they pushed the wheelchair, now containing the weighted and dressed body of Chereiss Bailey, towards the canal. The body was tied to paving slabs with washing line cord and dumped in the water network in Great Bridge.

West Midlands Police launched an investigation after a member of the public reported foul play in the canal area. Officers visited Ferguson's address in West Bromwich and discovered blood-stained clothing in a wheelie bin outside. Ferguson's comments in custody prompted the arrest of her father. The victim's body was recovered on October 7, 2025, just over a week after the murder, having been discovered by members of the public.

Sentencing Outcomes and Family Impact

John Anslow refused to attend his sentencing at Worcester Crown Court, but Judge Simon Drew emphasized the macabre nature of the evidence. He stated that if Anslow does not die in prison, he is likely to be very old before release. Ferguson, who appeared via video link from HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire, was jailed for six years for assisting an offender and preventing a lawful burial. The judge highlighted her active role in the planned enterprise, including taking photos of the corpse.

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The family of Chereiss Bailey paid tribute to her, describing her as having a huge personality and a beautiful heart. They expressed the profound grief of losing a mother to her six-month-old son, stating that he has been robbed of growing up with his mother beside him. The case has shocked the West Midlands community, highlighting the calculated nature of the crime and the disturbing behavior of the perpetrators.