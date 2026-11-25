John Anslow receives a minimum 26-year term for murdering Chereiss Bailey, while his daughter Hayley-Marie Ferguson is imprisoned for assisting in the cover-up and body disposal.

John Anslow has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 26 years for the brutal murder of 36-year-old Chereiss Bailey. The father of one victim was convicted in September after a court heard how he feigned disability to lure Bailey into his West Bromwich home.

The Mechanics of the Fatal Attack

The incident began on the evening of September 28 when Anslow encountered Bailey by chance in Great Bridge, West Midlands. He asked the mother of a six-month-old son to push his wheelchair to his residence on Stour Street. Once inside the home, Anslow unleashed a ferocious assault that included breaking Bailey's jaw and inflicting severe injuries to her private parts before strangling her.

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Judge Simon Drew KC of Worcester Crown Court described the attack as macabre and shocking. He noted that Anslow inflicted brutal injuries resulting in significant bruising across Bailey's entire body. The judge emphasized that Anslow was a strong, fit, and able man, and his wheelchair was largely a theatrical prop used solely to manipulate his victim.

Daughter's Role and Peaky Blinders Incident

Following the murder, Anslow's daughter, 42-year-old Hayley-Marie Ferguson, assisted her father in a coordinated effort to dispose of evidence. On the morning after the killing, Ferguson traveled to her father's address in a taxi, telling the driver she was there to help with gardening. She packed paving slabs and helped Anslow clean blood-stained clothing and bedding.

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Ferguson then attended a Peaky Blinders themed event in Coventry that evening, where she dressed as the character Aunt Polly, played by the late Helen McCrory. Security cameras captured her smiling and enjoying the night. Hours after the event, she returned to her father's home on September 29 to help cover up the murder further.

Police found blood-stained items in a wheelie bin at Ferguson's address during initial inquiries. The judge criticized Ferguson for taking photographs of Bailey's body inside the house and in the wheelchair, describing these actions as ghoulish records of her involvement in the crime.

Body Discovery and Investigation

The couple transported Bailey's body, which had been dressed in male clothing and tied to the paving slabs with washing line cord, to a canal off Ryders Green Road in West Bromwich. They pushed the wheelchair containing the weighted body along the canal path. Forensic tents were later erected at the site where the body was recovered.

West Midlands Police initiated the investigation after a member of the public reported a woman had been killed and disposed of in the canal network. Officers found the body on October 7, 2025, just over a week after the murder. Ferguson was arrested after making incriminating comments in custody, which led to Anslow's arrest.

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Sentencing Details and Historical Context

At sentencing, Judge Drew highlighted Anslow's history of serious sexual violence. The killer was previously convicted of knifepoint rapes of girls aged 14 and 15 in 1996 and 2002. Anslow was serving a life sentence on licence when he committed this murder. The judge stated that Anslow is likely to be an old man before any potential release.

Hayley-Marie Ferguson was jailed for six years for assisting an offender and preventing a lawful burial. The judge noted her active role in the carefully planned enterprise. Anslow refused to attend the court proceedings from prison. Bailey's family released a tribute stating that her little boy has been robbed of growing up with his mother.