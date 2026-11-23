John and Helen Attlesey have decorated their Soham home for 15 years to raise funds for charities supporting their grandson Jacob, who overcame severe epilepsy.

John and Helen Attlesey, a retired couple from Soham, Cambridgeshire, have transformed their chalet bungalow into a dazzling spectacle of holiday cheer. This marks the fifteenth consecutive year that the pair have covered their property in festive decorations to support charities aiding their grandson, Jacob. Since launching the initiative in 2012, the family has successfully raised £67,000 for organizations that provided critical care during Jacob's battle with a rare and severe form of epilepsy.

The Origins of a Fifteen-Year Charity Tradition

The Attleseys' annual display began fifteen years ago as a personal response to the diagnosis of their grandson, Jacob, who was six years old at the time. He was diagnosed with a severe form of epilepsy and initially given a prognosis of only twelve to eighteen months to live. In response to this devastating news, the couple decided to launch a fundraising effort that would eventually become a local landmark. Over the course of fifteen years, they have maintained this commitment, using their home as a beacon of hope and community spirit. The funds generated have supported three primary beneficiaries: East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, and Dreamflight, all of which assisted the family during Jacob's illness.

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The Mechanics Behind the Massive Light Display

Creating the visual impact seen in Soham requires significant physical labor and time from John and Helen Attlesey. The couple undertakes the entire process of installing thousands of decorations across their chalet bungalow and garden themselves. Preparations typically begin in September, allowing approximately eight weeks for installation before the lights are ready to attract visitors. The sheer volume of decorations is such that the couple states they have too many lights to count, covering the exterior of the home from top to bottom. Despite the extensive effort, the process remains a labor of love for the couple, who are both in their seventies and dedicated to continuing the tradition as long as they are able.

Grandson Jacob's Medical Journey and Recovery

Central to the motivation behind this charity work is the medical journey of Jacob Attlesey, who is now twenty-three years old. After his diagnosis at age six, Jacob underwent surgery to remove part of his brain to address the severe seizures. The procedure was a success, stopping the seizures entirely and allowing him to regain normal functions such as eating and walking. The Attleseys have channeled their grief and relief into a charitable endeavor to help other families facing similar challenges. By supporting organizations like Dreamflight and the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, they ensure that financial resources are available for families in crisis, mirroring the support they received.

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Community Impact and Visitor Experience

The display has grown significantly over the years, drawing thousands of visitors from across the United Kingdom to the quiet Cambridgeshire street. The popularity of the event has occasionally caused traffic congestion, prompting the couple to adjust their procedures following the pandemic. Previously, they held a large switch-on event each year, but they now turn on the lights gradually to avoid attracting large, potentially disruptive crowds. Families travel miles to see the 'Christmas Lights House,' drawn by the reputation of the Attlesey family and the cause they support. Neighbors in Soham have remained supportive throughout the fifteen years, noting that they do not mind the increased foot traffic or the spectacle.

Future Commitments and Financial Considerations

Despite rising operational costs due to increasing energy bills, John and Helen Attlesey remain committed to their annual fundraiser. Helen has stated that they will continue the tradition for as long as they physically can, viewing it as a vital way to help others who may find themselves in the same situation as the family did. While they do not decorate the interior of their home extensively because the exterior is already so elaborate, the outside remains a massive undertaking. The couple estimates that running the lights costs a modest amount, but the effort is driven by the desire to contribute to the welfare of sick children. Their dedication has created a lasting legacy, with the £67,000 raised serving as a testament to their enduring love for their grandson and their commitment to charitable giving.