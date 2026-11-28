The 21st Jogja-Netpac Asian Film Festival opened in Yogyakarta with 'Silenced Nights' and a call for festivals to face reality.

kicked off Nov. 28 at the Empire XXI cinema in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, with Filipino director Lawrence Fajardo’s thriller “Silenced Nights” as its opening film.

Festival founder Garin Nugroho introduced this edition’s theme, “Influx,” which casts filmmakers in the ecosystem as surfers.

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“Together – you, us, and the guests – we are able to surf to keep cinema alive throughout this country,” Nugroho said. Here's Where to Get a Sony PlayStation 5 Pro Online, Ahead of the 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Release The ceremony then took a political turn.