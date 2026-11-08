Jogger murder suspect stripped down to underwear while trying to ditch bloody evidence

The murder suspect accused of stabbing jogger Katie Suarez to death left his house in only his underwear while trying to clean up the blood.

Police sources said 27-year-old Sayed Mohassib was booked on Saturday on a murder charge for the Oct. 30 killing in Bath Beach.to death left his house in only his underwear while frantically trying to clean up the blood and ditch evidence, court documents show.

According to court documents, Mohassib was caught on surveillance camera walking into the bike path area where Suarez would later be attacked. The 28-year-old jogger was stabbed minutes after calling her father at 7:56 p.m. on Oct. 30, along the Belt Parkway bike path. She was fatally stabbed twice in the neck. Detectives have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez last week, sources familiar with the case reported.

Also read Suspect charged in fatal stabbing of Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez

Police sources said 27-year-old Sayed Mohassib was booked on Saturday on a murder charge for the Oct. 30 killing in Bath Beach. Surveillance then shows him leaving the area and returning home. He told police that he was compelled to walk to the area holding a knife or his family would be killed, adding that he woke up covered in blood over his hands and clothing but claimed he did not stab anyone.

He then told detectives that he rushed home to ditch the knife and clothing but got blood over his apartment and scrambled to clean up the mess. Security footage then shows him leaving his home in only his underwear and throwing items into a garbage chute. When investigators entered Mohassib’s 2nd-floor home they discovered what they described as a “reddish stain” on the apartment wall. This later tested positive as blood.

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Mohassib had returned to work at PS 200, The Benson School, and still had been working with children after the murder had taken place. Sources reported that he also worked in the NYPD field training unit for only one month between October and November in 2022 before leaving the position. He was also discharged from the Marines for failing a psychological evaluation. Suarez’s body was found by her father under a tree at just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 30.

He had been worried when she did not reunite with them after the run.

“What we see at the location is a blood trail, a heavy amount of blood. They call it arterial spurting, where the attack happens. Katie is strong enough; she’s able to run about 150 feet eastbound on the path where she finally collapses underneath a tree,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny explained.

“The wounds are from an upward trajectory going through her neck, hitting a vein, and it actually entered into her oral cavity. ”Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

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