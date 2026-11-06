Jogbra: How Three Women Patented the Sports Bra in 1979

The origin story of the sports bra reveals how Cindy Jayles, Lisa Lindahl, and Hinda Miller invented Jogbra in 1979 to solve athletic discomfort, creating a billion-dollar market category.

The invention of the modern sports bra began with a simple complaint about physical discomfort, eventually transforming the global athletic apparel industry. Cindy Jayles, Lisa Lindahl, and Hinda Miller developed the prototype that became known as Jogbra during the late 1970s. Their creation addressed a critical gap in women's sports equipment by providing necessary support without the pain of traditional underwire bras.

The 1977 Jogging Craze Trigger

The cultural backdrop for this invention was the height of the jogging craze in 1977, driven by the best-selling book "The Complete Book of Running" by Jim Fixx. This fitness trend was so pervasive that even President Jimmy Carter adopted jogging as a method to maintain his health. Millions of ordinary Americans, including Lindahl, joined the movement to improve their physical fitness. Lindahl, who worked at the University of Vermont in 1977, began jogging primarily to lose weight. She discovered the activity was empowering, despite not being naturally athletic and often skipping gym class earlier in life.

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From Jockstraps to Patent Success

The pivotal moment for the sports bra occurred when Lindahl called her sister to complain about the pain caused by regular bras during runs. She described wires chafing her skin and breasts bouncing painfully, leading her sister to jokingly ask why there was no jockstrap designed for women. This comment sparked a collaboration between Lindahl and two other designers: Cindy Jayles and Hinda Miller. The trio set out to create a prototype that was seamless, breathable, and provided compression. After weeks of frustration, a lightbulb moment occurred when Lindahl's then-husband pulled a jockstrap over his head as a joke. Miller realized she could sew two jockstraps together to create a workable design. Lindahl and Miller secured U.S. Patent No. 4,174,717 for this invention.

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Business Launch and Market Expansion

In 1979, the team officially co-founded Jogbra Inc. and launched the product. Miller secured a $5,000 loan from her father and acquired necessary investor funding and manufacturing partners. They initially pitched the product to boutique shops and trade shows, operating under the assumption that it would be a side gig. The market timing was exceptionally favorable due to the surge in women's participation in high school and college sports following Title IX, the 1972 law that banned sex discrimination in federally funded education programs. Lindahl and Miller managed the company until 1990, when Playtex Apparel purchased the brand. Playtex was subsequently acquired by Sara Lee a year later, absorbing Jogbra into the Champion brand.

Global Cultural Impact and Legacy

The lasting legacy of the Jogbra was cemented on the global stage nine years later. Brandi Chastain famously ripped off her jersey during the FIFA Women's World Cup Final celebration, revealing a sleek black sports bra to the world as the U.S. women's soccer team won the championship. This moment highlighted the ubiquity of the product in elite athletics. Today, sports bras generate over $1 billion in annual U.S. sales, according to market research company Circana. The invention was recognized as a significant American object marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, with Lindahl noting that she never imagined the side project would become so overwhelming.