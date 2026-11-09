Joey Potter Smith Recalls Dawson's Creek Anti-Gay Protests in New Memoir

Joey Potter Smith details hostile anti-gay protests at the Dawson's Creek studio in his new memoir, I Don't Want to Wait. Discover the impact on Jack's coming-out storyline and the cast's support.

Joey Potter Smith has released a candid new memoir titled I Don't Want to Wait: My Life on Dawson's Creek, offering an unvarnished look at the intense public backlash faced during the production of the hit teen drama. The book, which was officially released on November 10, delves into the hostile environment surrounding the show's groundbreaking decision to feature a gay storyline for the character Jack McPhee.

Protests Outside Wilmington Studio

Smith details the jarring reality of sitting in the cafeteria near the front of the stage, separated from the studio gates by only a cement wall, where anti-gay protesters gathered to scream about Jack and gay people. He recalled hearing the hostility directed at the show and its cast, noting that while he never received direct threats, the atmosphere was isolating and difficult to ignore. The proximity of the protests to the daily lunch routine meant the cast and crew could not easily escape the noise.

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The memoir reveals that Smith was operating with a form of professional blinders during the height of the controversy, keeping his guard up but trying to focus on his work. Despite the verbal abuse echoing from the street, he maintained that he never faced physical threats, a fact that likely helped him endure the stressful filming schedule. However, the emotional weight of the opposition was something he had to manage carefully behind the scenes.

Cast Support and Creative Process

Smith credits the close-knit nature of the cast and crew for helping him navigate the role without relying on harmful stereotypes. John Wesley Shipp, who played Jack's father in the series, provided crucial guidance by advising Smith to focus strictly on the writing rather than feeling pressured to explain his own sexuality publicly. This professional boundary allowed Smith to portray Jack with authenticity while shielding his personal life from the media frenzy.

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The book includes extensive recollections from key figures in the show's production, including creator Kevin Williamson and executive producer Greg Berlanti. These accounts shed light on the internal conversations that led to the decision to write Jack's coming-out storyline, highlighting the responsibility Smith felt in taking on such a pivotal role. The support from the production team was essential in framing the narrative as a human story rather than a political statement.

Personal Incidents and Long-Term Impact

Beyond the studio walls, Smith recounts a separate painful experience from around 2001 while filming the movie The Forsaken in Arizona. Upon returning to his vehicle, he discovered it covered in red graffiti that included homophobic slurs. This incident, which he kept private for many years, underscores the pervasive nature of the hostility faced by LGBTQ+ actors during that era of television.

Writing about these events in I Don't Want to Wait represents a significant step in processing the trauma and isolation associated with his time on Dawson's Creek. The memoir serves as both a personal reckoning and a historical record of the challenges involved in bringing progressive storylines to mainstream television in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It stands as a testament to the resilience required to navigate such a high-profile career amidst intense public scrutiny.

Dawson's Creek Legacy and Production

The enduring legacy of Dawson's Creek continues to be a topic of interest, with recent developments in the industry keeping the franchise relevant. While the original series concluded its run, the cultural impact of its characters and storylines remains strong, drawing new generations of fans to the archived episodes. The show's willingness to tackle controversial topics set a precedent for future teen dramas.

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Smith's decision to publish these memories adds a new layer to the public understanding of the show's production history. It highlights the human cost of pioneering television storytelling and the importance of supportive environments on set. As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, accounts like Smith's provide valuable context for the progress that has been made in representation and the work that still lies ahead.