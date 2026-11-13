Joey Porter Jr. Misses Practice Again, Denies Contract Link to Absence

Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. missed a second straight practice Thursday with an ankle injury and dismissed speculation that his absence is contract-related. He said he is focused on getting healthy and returning to the field.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. did not practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday, and he told reporters afterward that his absence is not tied to his contract situation.

Porter Denies Contract Link To Absence

The 26-year-old cornerback, who is set to become a free agent after the season, has missed the majority of the past two weeks. Speculation had grown among fans that his absence was related to a potential contract extension rather than an ankle injury. Porter pushed back on that narrative firmly. He said he does not know where it came from and does not pay attention to it.

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My goal is to win games and play football, Porter said. That is what I want to do. So if there is any chance I could get on the field, I am going to get on the field and do what I do best. He added, I get it, it is the internet, but I really don't pay no attention to that or really care for that.

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The narrative partly stems from his preseason absence with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a back issue, an injury that healed after he was traded to Dallas. That does not mean his current injury is not legitimate. Porter originally injured his foot during his Cowboys debut against the Houston Texans on Oct. 4, a game that was cut short by an apparent ankle injury.

He left the following week's game against the Arizona Cardinals early after appearing to aggravate the injury. He explained that he kept playing through the pain. Tweaked it, Houston game, and I just kept playing on it, Porter said. My 70 percent looks good.

Injury Details Explain Weeks Missed

You know, that is what I think. So it just got worse, as I kept playing on. He was inactive the next week when Dallas traveled to face the Indianapolis Colts. He also missed the Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to illness.

He returned the following week against the Green Bay Packers and played arguably his best game of the season. Despite Dallas suffering another primetime loss at Lambeau Field, Porter finished with three solo tackles and two pass breakups. But the ankle issue has continued to bother him. The whole foot's jacked up, Porter said.

I was playing on it for a while, and it just kept getting worse to where I had to shut it down. He described how the injury affects his ability to perform. Just to be able to run, be able to cut, Porter said about how his ankle felt while running.

I play a position where I got to guard the most athletic people on the field, so if I can't run, skip or jump, then I'm no use out there. Porter also emphasized that his teammates want him back and that he brings a game-changing presence when he is on the field. I feel like all the guys are wanting me to get back, he said. They know what I could do when I am out there on the field.

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Porter Progressing But Sidelined Against 49ers

I bring a presence out there that is a game-changing type presence. I am just trying to get back out there as fast as possible. On Thursday, Porter was seen working with resistance bands during at least part of practice, a sign he is progressing but not yet ready for full participation. Based on his comments and his injury designation, it appears likely he will watch from the sidelines when Dallas looks to upset the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Cowboys acquired Porter from the Steelers for a second-round pick in a trade that was widely discussed as a lose-lose deal by some analysts. Dallas made the move hoping to bolster its defense for a Super Bowl push, but Porter has yet to make a consistent impact due to the injury. The Cowboys entered this week in second place in the NFC East, trailing the New York Giants by one game in the win column.

Cowboys Face Giants Amid 49ers Rise

The Giants play the Washington Commanders on Thursday night to open Week 10. Meanwhile, the NFC-leading 49ers continue to push their chips in, acquiring star wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Colts. Dallas will need all the help it can get, but Porter's availability remains uncertain. Regardless of what Porter says, Cowboys fans will likely continue to have concerns that his absence is tied to a potential contract extension until he returns to action.

For now, Porter insists his only focus is getting healthy and helping the team win. I don't even know where that narrative come from, Porter said. I get it. It's the internet, but I really don't pay no attention to that or really care for that.

My goal is to win games and play football, and that's what I want to do. So if there's any chance I could get on the field, I'm going to get on the field and do what I do best.