Joey McGuire calls Steve Sarkisian's bluff, dares Texas to play Texas Tech in Week 1

Joey McGuire responds to Steve Sarkisian's jab at Texas Tech's schedule, publicly challenging the Longhorns to play the Red Raiders in week one.

Rams troublemaker WR Puka Nacua says he's a changed man after biting incident and stint in rehab Ireland-Qatar friendly stopped twice as fans throw tennis balls to protest Nations League games with IsraelHailey Van Lith waived by Connecticut Sun after just nine games, marking second cut in under a month Diamondbacks fans catch same player's home run on back-to-back nights after showing up on the wrong dateAncient wasp species frozen in amber named after McLaren F1 driver Oscar PiastriAngel Reese tried to stretch her range, but her ugly shooting streak only got worse in Dream loss to LynxArkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek demands SEC change game times for Razorbacks' football team Chris Evert says Jannik Sinner 'shouldn't have been allowed' to leave court during French Open controversy NASCAR team member suspended after arrest for allegedly hitting man with golf cart at Charlotte Motor Speedway Giants claim locker room meeting resolves Dart-Trump controversy, but player who started it wasn't in the roomForget the 2026 NBA Playoffs: Bet the Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries Thursday insteadChina-backed 'shadow fleet' helps Iran skirt US oil sanctionsUS strikes should target ‘what matters most’ to the Iranian regime, Brig Gen John Teichert saysSean Hannity: These are radical candidates masquerading as moderatesExclusivity In College Football Protects Brands | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Dan Dakich crushes the college football media who consistently promote the same schools in order to protect the brand as a whole.

During an era in which plenty of schools are looking to get out of games against nonconference opponents that could put a blemish on their record, the Red Raiders have essentially calledto the table over comments made by their head coach. And, Texas Tech is not looking to wait around to get this game on the schedule.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during SEC Football Media Days at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas, on July 17, 2024. Last week, during an event at the Houston Touchdown Club, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian might not have specifically named the Red Raiders while answering a question about"There's a team in our state that plays in another conference that has a schedule that I would argue if I played with our twos and our threes, we could go undefeated, and they'll probably make the CFP this year," Steve Sarkisian mentioned.

But, he had to know his comments were going to make their way outside of the room in Houston and down to Lubbock, Texas. In reality, the only team he would actually be calling out in that way is Texas Tech, who hasn't shied away from spending money to put together a roster that is capable of competing for a Big 12 title, along with making the playoff.

BRENDAN SORSBY AT CROSSROADS: NCAA GAMBLING PROBE COULD END TEXAS TECH QB'S COLLEGE CAREER But if there's one thing we know about Joey McGuire, he's not going to just roll over and allow someone to talk about his team without pushback.

"You know, Sark, we’ve played him. We got out butts kicked the last time we played, we’re 1-1 against Texas since I’ve been here. I said, 'There’s no way they're talking about us,' because Sark is a pretty tough guy,".

"His teams are really tough, and I would think if he was talking about us, he’d call us out and not just say this comment of ‘Well, there’s another team in our state. ’ So I guess he was talking about us.

"I’ve actually talked to Keith Patterson and I’ve talked to DJ Kinney, and they're willing to take our games, and Abilene Christian would go to Texas State, we’ll buy our contract out of Abilene Christian. I’m sure, because Texas has got a lot of money, they can buy their contract out. But, I do know there’s a lot of Red Raiders’ that will help then buy that contract out if they don’t want to.

" Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire calls a timeout during an NCAA college football game against BYU in Lubbock, Texas, on Nov. 8, 2025. I get it. I think the college football world gets it. A lot of this chatter centers around the two schools rarely meeting on the field during the regular season in recent years.

Having played over 70 games against each other during their history, more frequently when both were members of the Southwest Conference and Big 12, the Longhorns did get the last laugh in 2022 after defeating Texas Tech 57-7. Joey McGuire is not running from the past, though. He's obviously doing everything he can to get this on the upcoming schedule, which would require Texas Tech buying out of its game against Abilene Christian.

"They can come to Lubbock in week one. We can figure out if there 2’s and 3’s can win this conference,".

"I know a lot of people are going to say a lot of stuff about me, or about us. We didn’t score in the playoffs. You can take a shot at us about that, we didn't score in the playoffs. The last time we played Texas we got beat 57-7, and he played some of his 2’s and 3’s.

They kicked the crap out of us.

"But, I know he feels really good about his team, he’s made those comments. But, we would love to play the University of Texas week one in Lubbock. I do know that Cody Campbell reached out to Steven Jones, so if they don’t want to come to Lubbock, we’re gonna try to get At&T week one. So, if they wanna play week one, we’re ready.

" Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns stands on the field before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 22, 2025. "We are planning on playing Texas Tech as scheduled on Sept. 5 in Lubbock. We look forward to playing the Red Raiders barring any changes. "





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Texas Longhorns Texas Abilene Christian Wildcats Texas Tech Red Raiders Ncaa Fb

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thune calls on Republicans to unite around Texas's Paxton for Senate electionThe attorney general's challenge of incumbent Senator John Cornyn exposed divisions within a Republican Party that has generally appeared unified.

Read more »

Joey McGuire Directly Calls Out Steve Sarkisian After Schedule CommentsJoey McGuire addressed Steve Sarkisian's comments during Big 12 Spring Meetings and did not hold back.

Read more »

Kyle Shanahan Gets Blunt About 49ers Signing Joey BosaSigning free agent edge rusher Joey Bosa has been one of the main topics of discussion for the San Francisco 49ers since March. The idea of pairing him up with

Read more »

Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire offers wild plan to play Texas in Week 1 after Steve Sarkisian’s shadeTexas Tech head coach Joey McGuire wants Texas coach Steve Sarkisian to answer for his comments in a Lone Star state showdown.

Read more »