Joey Mawson Cleared of Raping Michael Schumacher's Nurse

Former racing driver Joey Mawson has been cleared of raping Michael Schumacher's nurse at the F1 star's home. Mawson was accused of raping the nurse twice on November 23, 2019, while he was staying at a mansion owned by Schumacher in Gland, near Geneva. The court ruled there was insufficient evidence to convict Mawson, and he was allowed to leave a free man with 'no stain on his character', the judge said.

Former racing driver Joey Mawson has broken his silence after a court cleared him of raping Michael Schumacher 's nurse at the F1 star's home. Mawson, 30, was accused of raping the nurse twice on November 23, 2019, while he was staying at a mansion owned by Schumacher in Gland , near Geneva.

The Australian vehemently denied the allegations and previously stated that the sex was consensual. In a judgement on Friday, the court ruled there was 'insufficient evidence' to convict Mawson, and he was allowed to leave a free man with 'no stain on his character', the judge said. Now, Mawson has spoken out for the first time since being cleared and has announced his return to the racetrack.

In an X-post, the sportsman said: 'For the past three years, I have remained largely silent while navigating one of the most difficult periods of my life.

'During that time, I faced false allegations and the challenge of defending my name under intense public scrutiny. 'From the very beginning, I maintained my innocence and trusted that the truth would prevail. Mawson is a close friend of Schumacher's son, Mick Schumacher, 26. The nurse, who was later sacked from her job at the Schumacher residence, said: 'I feel terrible.

First, I was attacked, then I was sacked, and now the court has basically said I am a liar.

'I have been through hell these last six years, and the court decides not to convict, saying there was reasonable doubt, but no one can believe it. My lawyer is very surprised.

'I have been humiliated, and I have been in and out of hospital these last six years. They let him go free, and I'm sure it's all because of the power the Schumacher family has.

' The woman, who apparently left the court crying, says she will now pursue the Schumacher family through an employment tribunal for unfair dismissal. During the trial last Tuesday, a court in Nyon, Switzerland, heard allegations that the nurse woke up in pain on blood-stained bedsheets after being allegedly sexually assaulted by the racing driver. Mawson had spent the evening with several of Schumacher's employees, during which the nurse consumed a substantial amount of alcohol.

According to the indictment, she became so intoxicated that she was unable to stand, fell to the floor and was carried to her room, fully clothed, by staff. Prosecutors alleged that the rape later took place in that room. When the nurse woke up, she was naked, and allegedly could not remember what had happened. She then noticed blood on her bedsheets and felt pain in her vaginal and anal areas.

The nurse told the court that she asked a fellow employee what had happened, and he confirmed she had been carried up to her room and they had sent Mawson to check on her. The employee seemed to think nothing had occurred, but when she asked Mawson, he allegedly confirmed something had happened. The alleged attack took place in Schumacher's mansion in Gland, Switzerland.

Michael Schumacher suffered catastrophic brain injuries during a skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013, and hasn't been seen in public since. The prosecution had demanded a four-year prison sentence. The court gave the woman 30,000 Swiss francs (£28,000) in compensation for moral harm, money she can claim in further civil proceedings.

Mawson explained in court on Tuesday that he had spent the night at the nurse's apartment, claiming he stayed there until dawn because he 'didn't want the employees to know about the intimate moment we had together'





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Joey Mawson Michael Schumacher Nyon Switzerland Gland Near Geneva F1 Star Schumacher's Nurse Rape Allegations Sexual Assault Consensual Sex False Allegations Court Cleared Return To The Racetrack Power The Schumacher Family Has

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