Joey Mawson Cleared of Rape Charge Announces Return to Motorsport

Aussie racing driver Joey Mawson, acquitted of raping Michael Schumacher's nurse, breaks silence and announces his comeback to racing, vowing to turn the page after a three-year legal ordeal.

Joey Mawson , the Australian racing driver who was acquitted of raping a nurse employed by Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher , has broken his silence and announced his return to motorsport.

Mawson, 30, faced three years of legal battles after being accused of assaulting the nurse twice on November 23, 2019, at Schumacher's mansion in Gland, Switzerland. The court ruled last Friday that there was insufficient evidence to convict him, and the judge stated he left with no stain on his character. Mawson's lawyer, Luc Vaney, confirmed his client was free and innocent, and would return to Australia to continue his life.

On Tuesday night, Australian time, Mawson posted a defiant statement on Instagram, declaring he is turning the page after his legal victory. In his statement, Mawson said: For the past three years, I have remained largely silent while navigating one of the most difficult periods of my life. During that time, I faced false allegations and the challenge of defending my name under intense public scrutiny.

From the very beginning, I maintained my innocence and trusted that the truth would prevail. He thanked his legal team, family, and supporters for standing by him. He then announced his return to racing: Today, I am turning the page. I am proud to announce my return to motorsport.

I cannot wait to put my helmet back on, get behind the wheel, and focus on what has always been my greatest passion: racing. The past does not define me. My focus is on the future, and I am excited for what lies ahead. See you at the racetrack!

During the trial in Nyon, Switzerland, the court heard allegations that the nurse woke up in pain on blood-stained bedsheets after the alleged assault. Mawson had spent the evening with several of Schumacher's employees, and the nurse consumed a substantial amount of alcohol, becoming so intoxicated that she was carried to her room fully clothed. Prosecutors alleged the rape occurred in that room.

The court awarded the woman 30,000 Swiss francs ($53,400) in compensation for moral harm, which she can claim in further civil proceedings. Mawson testified that he had spent the night at the nurse's apartment because he did not want employees to know about the intimate moment they had, and he had not realized how drunk he was until the next morning. Mawson was once hailed as one of Australia's brightest young motorsport stars.

He grew up idolizing Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, and dreamed of following in Schumacher's footsteps into Formula 1. He forged a close friendship with Schumacher's son Mick as they climbed the junior ranks together. Mawson's career highlight came in 2016 when he won the ADAC Formula 4 Championship, securing 10 victories against a field featuring future F1 stars like Lando Norris and Guanyu Zhou.

However, his F1 dream faded as he struggled in subsequent series, finishing 13th in European Formula 3 in 2017 and switching to GP3 in 2018 with Arden International, a team linked to Red Bull. Despite the setbacks, Mawson remains determined to revive his career. Now cleared of the charges, he looks forward to putting his helmet back on and focusing on racing





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