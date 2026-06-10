Joey Mawson Announces Return to Motorsport After Being Cleared of Rape Allegations

Australian motorsport star Joey Mawson has announced his return to motorsport after being cleared of rape allegations. Mawson, 30, was accused of raping Michael Schumacher's nurse in 2019 but was found not guilty due to lack of evidence. He has now announced his return to motorsport and is excited to get back behind the wheel and focus on what has always been his greatest passion: racing.

Aussie motorsport star Joey Mawson has announced he is resurrecting his career as he broke his silence with a defiant statement after being cleared of raping F1 icon Michael Schumacher 's nurse.

Mawson, 30, was accused of raping the nurse twice on November 23, 2019, while he was staying at a mansion owned by 57-year-old Schumacher in Gland, near Geneva in Switzerland. Mawson vehemently denied the allegations, and previously stated that the sex was consensual. In a judgment last Friday, the court ruled there was 'insufficient evidence' to convict Mawson and he was allowed to leave a free man with 'no stain on his character', the judge said.

Luc Vaney, Mawson's lawyer, told the Daily Mail: 'He is free to go. He is innocent. He will now return to Australia and make his future and get on with his life.

' On Tuesday night, Australian time, Mawson posted a statement on Instagram in which he announced he is 'turning the page' after winning his legal battle. Joey Mawson has announced he is 'turning the page' after winning his three-year fight to be cleared of allegedly raping F1 icon Michael Schumacher's nurse. The 30-year-old Aussie is pictured with Michael Schumacher's son Mick. The pair became friends as they raced against each other in Europe.

'For the past three years, I have remained largely silent while navigating one of the most difficult periods of my life,' he wrote. 'During that time, I faced false allegations and the challenge of defending my name under intense public scrutiny. From the very beginning, I maintained my innocence and trusted that the truth would prevail.

' Mawson thanked his legal team 'for their tireless work' as well as his family, friends and supporters for standing by him as he faced the charge. 'Today, I am turning the page,' he continued. 'I am proud to announce my return to motorsport. I cannot wait to put my helmet back on, get behind the wheel, and focus on what has always been my greatest passion: racing.

'The past does not define me. My focus is on the future, and I am excited for what lies ahead. Thank you for continuing this journey with me.

'See you at the racetrack! ' During the trial, a court in Nyon, Switzerland, heard allegations that the nurse woke up in pain on blood-stained bedsheets after being allegedly sexually assaulted by the racing driver. Mawson was once regarded as one of Australian motorsport's brightest young stars. Mawson had spent the evening with several of Schumacher's employees, during which the nurse consumed a substantial amount of alcohol.

According to the indictment, she became so intoxicated that she was unable to stand, fell to the floor and was carried to her room, fully clothed, by staff. Prosecutors alleged that the rape later took place in that room. The court gave the woman 30,000 Swiss francs ($53,400) in compensation for moral harm, money she can claim in further civil proceedings, according to the German newspaper Bild.

Mawson explained in court on Tuesday that he had spent the night at the nurse's apartment, claiming he stayed there until dawn because he 'didn't want the employees to know about the intimate moment we had together'. He added: 'I hadn't realised how drunk I actually was. It wasn't until the next morning that I realised how drunk I had been.

'During the night, I had assumed she was less drunk than I realised the next morning. ' Mawson was once hailed as one of Australia's brightest young motorsport stars. He spoke about his dreams of following in Schumacher's footsteps into Formula 1 and described the German great as his 'hero'.

Mawson grew up idolising Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, often talking about how he wanted to model his career on their success, and he forged a close friendship with Schumacher's son Mick as the two climbed through the junior ranks together. Winning the 2016 ADAC Formula 4 Championship was the high point of Mawson's European career, as he won 10 races against a field stacked with future Formula 1 stars including Lando Norris and Guanyu Zhou, instantly marking himself as a prospect to watch.

But as the years went on, his dream of joining the Formula 1 grid began to fade, and setbacks began to mount just as his rivals accelerated towards the top level. In 2017 he joined the European Formula 3 Championship, but despite flashes of pace he only scored a single podium finish and ended the season down in 13th place overall, while Norris dominated the title fight.

The following year he switched to GP3, racing with Arden International, a team linked to Red Bull boss Christian Horner, describing the season beforehand as 'critical' to being noticed by F1 decision makers. Mawson's return to motorsport comes after a three-year hiatus during which he faced allegations of rape. He has been cleared of the charges and is now looking to restart his career.

Mawson's statement on Instagram marked a significant moment in his life, as he announced his return to motorsport after a difficult period. He thanked his legal team and supporters for their help and expressed his excitement for the future. Mawson's career in motorsport had been on hold for three years due to the allegations, but he is now looking to return to the sport he loves.

He has spoken about his dreams of following in the footsteps of his hero, Michael Schumacher, and has expressed his desire to compete at the top level of motorsport. Mawson's return to motorsport is a significant moment for the Australian motorsport star, who has been cleared of the rape allegations. He has expressed his excitement for the future and has thanked his supporters for their help during a difficult period.

Mawson's career in motorsport had been on hold for three years, but he is now looking to return to the sport he loves. He has spoken about his dreams of competing at the top level of motorsport and has expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of his hero, Michael Schumacher





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