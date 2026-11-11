Joey Logano’s Family Road Trip Took a Very Messy Turn

A portable potty went sliding through the family’s Ford Transit on the way to Bristol, forcing the NASCAR driver to make an unscheduled pit stop.

A road trip for the Logano family means piling everyone into a Ford Transit van, never stopping until the destination is reached, and, well, sometimes that can turn into a smelly situation.

Such was the case when Joey Logano, his wife Brittany, and their five children were enroute to a Bristol race through the North Carolina mountains.

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“We’ve got like this portable potty because the driver of the van doesn’t like to make pit stops very often. Driving to Bristol, there’s a lot of curvy roads ‘cause it’s 10 minutes faster, 15 minutes faster to go through Morganton and up that way than it is to go up and around . ” Logano taking those curves too fast quickly turned into, let’s say, a shitty situation inside the van.

“I heard it slide to the left and then the next corner it slid back the other way. And then you hear all the kids, ‘Oh no! ’” Logano said with a laugh.

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“It was horrible! It was disgusting! We definitely had to pit. ” Months later, Logano doesn’t take the blame for the smelly situation, saying it was the crew’s responsibility to have the mounting for the potty figured out before the trip started.

However, before the next trip, Logano says an anchor system for the potty will be installed. A North Carolina native, Deb Williams is an award-winning motorsports journalist who is in her fourth decade covering auto racing.

In addition to covering the sport for United Press International, she has written motorsports articles for several newspapers, magazines and websites including, USA Today, and The Charlotte Observer. Her awards include the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence, two-time National Motorsports Press Association writer of the year, and two-time recipient of the Russ Catlin award. She also has won an award in the North Carolina Press Association’s sports feature category.

During her career, Deb has been managing editor of GT Motorsports magazine and was with Winston Cup Scene and NASCAR Winston Cup Scene for 18 years, serving as the publication’s editor for 10 years. In 2024 she was inducted into the NMPA Hall of Fame.