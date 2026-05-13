Joey King's Unkempt Cool Girl Vibe and Favorite Show

Joey King, an actress, shared her thoughts on her recent activities, makeup artist, favorite show, magic, manifestation, and the Miu Miu runway show. She mentioned attending and hosting a night at the Miu Miu store, promoting a sequel, and working with the same makeup artist since she was 10. She also expressed her love for the '90s classic movie with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock and her favorite show, 'Chopped.' She mentioned her preference for an undone look and her thoughts on the 'unkempt cool girl' vibe from the Miu Miu runway show.

Joey King , a young actress, shared her thoughts on her recent activities, makeup artist , favorite show , magic, manifestation, and the Miu Miu runway show . She mentioned attending and hosting a night at the Miu Miu store, promoting a sequel, and working with the same makeup artist since she was 10.

She also expressed her love for the '90s classic movie with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock and her favorite show, 'Chopped.

' She mentioned her preference for an undone look and her thoughts on the 'unkempt cool girl' vibe from the Miu Miu runway show





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Joey King Actress Makeup Artist Favorite Show Magic Manifestation Miu Miu Runway Show Undone Look Unkempt Cool Girl Vibe

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