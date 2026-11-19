Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson confirm their spring wedding in Louisiana. The couple shares details on the venue, wedding party, and their approach to celebrating their union.

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson are preparing to marry in the spring of 2026 with a celebration rooted in their shared heritage and close-knit friendships. The former Bachelor star and The Bachelorette season twenty contestant announced the specific timing and general location of their nuptials, confirming that invitations will soon be distributed to friends and family.

Spring Louisiana Wedding Announcement

Graziadei revealed the core details during a live appearance on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast aboard the Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea cruise in November 2026. He confirmed that the couple has secured a date and selected Louisiana as the state for their wedding ceremony. Although he declined to disclose the precise venue coordinates at that time, he emphasized that the event is scheduled for the spring season. The couple expressed excitement about sharing this milestone, noting that they are eager to allow their loved ones to witness the result of their relationship journey.

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Wedding Party Selection Strategy

The couple approached their wedding party selections with a focus on deep, balanced relationships rather than just high-profile connections. Graziadei formally asked his best man, Tanner Courtad, to accept the role in a March video announcement. During the clip, Graziadei presented Courtad with a custom-engraved drink that asked if he would serve as his best man. Courtad was a fellow contestant on The Bachelorette season twenty, making his selection a nod to their shared reality television history.

Anderson selected a different personal connection for the honor of maid of honor. She announced during the November 2026 cruise panel that she chose Graziadei's sister, referred to in reports as Carly, for the role. Anderson explained that they prioritized individuals who know them equally well and who possess the ability to deliver meaningful speeches. She stated that she loves Carly deeply and finds it special to have her partner's sibling in such a significant position within the wedding festivities.

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Celebrating Love and Community Support

Graziadei emphasized that the wedding is fundamentally about celebrating their love and the foundation they have built over the past few years. He noted that they have benefited from the support of many people within the Bachelor Nation community who have walked similar paths before them. The couple expressed gratitude for the advice and encouragement they received from predecessors, which helped them prepare for this moment. They view the wedding as a chance to enjoy a day dedicated to their union and to include those who have been vital to their success.

The decision to hold the wedding in Louisiana serves as a tribute to their roots and personal history. Graziadei and Anderson have both spoken about the importance of family and close friends in their lives. By choosing a location that holds personal significance, they aim to create an intimate yet celebratory atmosphere. The distribution of invitations will mark the beginning of the final planning stages, allowing guests to prepare for the spring event.

Next Steps for the Nuptial Planning

With the date and location confirmed, the focus now shifts to the logistical details of the spring wedding. The couple is currently in the process of sending out invitations to their guest list, which includes key figures from their reality television careers and personal circles. The selection of a spring date allows for favorable weather conditions in Louisiana, which is known for its vibrant spring seasons. As the wedding approaches, fans of the Bachelor Nation franchise can expect further updates regarding the event and the couple's life together.