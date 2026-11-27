Reality star Joey Essex has reduced the price of his Chigwell mansion by over £1 million to £2 million as he prepares to relocate to Dubai.

Reality television personality Joey Essex has significantly reduced the asking price of his luxury four-bedroom mansion in Chigwell, Essex, by slashing one million pounds from the initial top valuation. The former star of The Only Way Is Essex, now aged 36, is seeking offers in excess of two million pounds for the sprawling property, a marked decrease from the original listing of up to three million pounds earlier this year.

Joey Essex initially placed the high-value residential property on the market with a price tag ranging between two point seven five million pounds and three million pounds. In May, the asking price was adjusted downward to two point five million pounds to attract interest in a competitive landscape. Just weeks after that adjustment, a further reduction of one hundred and five thousand pounds was applied, bringing the valuation to two point three nine five million pounds.

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The latest update to the listing on Rightmove, dated November 17, indicates another cut of three hundred and ninety-five thousand pounds, aligning with the new two million pound threshold. The property, situated on a plot of approximately 0.32 acres in one of Chigwell's most sought-after roads, is now being marketed as a chain-free opportunity with existing planning permission for a loft extension.

The expansive estate includes a diverse array of luxury amenities designed for entertainment and leisure. The outdoor grounds feature a large garage, meticulously landscaped gardens, an outdoor swimming pool with bi-folding doors connecting to the interior, and a dedicated basketball court. Additional highlights include a hot tub and a lavish beach house equipped with a bar, offering a unique outdoor living experience.

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To facilitate the sale, Essex has transitioned from the previous marketing firm, Durden & Hunt, to John Thoma Bespoke Estate Agency in Chigwell. The new listing highlights that planning permission had previously been granted to extend the loft, offering prospective buyers the opportunity to put their own stamp on the property. The description notes the home boasts fantastic potential on a large plot of land.

Joey Essex purchased the property in 2014 for 1.6 million pounds, and subsequently in 2015 for 1.4 million pounds, depending on the specific transaction records cited. Despite the substantial price cuts driven by what insiders describe as a volatile property market, the sale is projected to yield a profit of approximately 600,000 pounds above his acquisition cost, excluding renovation and transaction fees.

The decision to liquidate the asset is closely tied to Joey Essex's imminent relocation from the United Kingdom to Dubai. The reality star had previously rented the property for 13,000 pounds per month during his residency in the area. His departure marks a shift in his professional focus, having moved away from reality television appearances on shows like I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Dancing on Ice to pursue boxing under the Misfits Boxing banner.

The lavish home, which Essex bought just a few years after finding fame on TOWIE, boasts a string of extravagant features. It features an extravagant Posh Room, a lavish beach house and bar, a hot tub, and a basketball court. Behind its secure gates, the property comes complete with a large garage, an impressive kitchen diner and a meticulously landscaped garden.

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Bi-folding doors open out onto the outdoor swimming pool, while the garden also features a beach house and bar, hot tub and basketball court. Inside, the mansion boasts a room Essex affectionately dubbed his Posh Room, alongside spacious reception areas and a contemporary kitchen complete with a large island. The property has previously been showcased on ITV's This Morning, giving fans a glimpse inside the reality star's luxury lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Essex has swapped the world of reality television for the boxing ring, following in the footsteps of his family. The television personality has taken part in a number of bouts under the Misfits Boxing banner, adding another career to his already extensive showbiz CV. Since bursting onto television screens in 2011 as one of TOWIE's biggest breakout stars, Essex has appeared on a string of reality shows, including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Dancing on Ice and Love Island.

But he is far from the only celebrity to have struggled to offload a multimillion-pound property. Paddy McGuinness and his ex-wife Christine have also faced difficulties selling their sprawling 6.5 million pound Cheshire mansion. The former couple, who announced their separation in 2022, have continued to live under the same roof while co-parenting their three children. Christine revealed this week that the pair have no immediate plans to move out of the property, which remains their children's family home.