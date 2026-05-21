Joey Chestnut wins 17th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest despite probation

Joey Chestnut, a 17-time winner of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, was accused of slapping a man in the face during a night out at an Indiana bar around 2 a.m. on March 21. Despite being on probation, he will be in Coney Island defending his Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, despite being on probation.

Joey Chestnut wins the men's competition at Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York City on July 4, 2025. He returned to compete for a 17th win after missing the 2024 event due to a sponsorship dispute with Major League Eating.

Chestnut, regarded as one of the best competitive eaters of all time, was accused of slapping a man in the face during a night out at an Indiana bar around 2 a.m. on March 21. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge and was sentenced to 180 days of probation in Hamilton County, Indiana.

Despite being on probation, Chestnut will be in Coney Island defending his Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, despite being on probation. He’s also coming off a victory in the 2026 Ultimate Bologna Showdown in Tennessee, winning the event three years straight now. Chestnut ate 16 pounds of sausage in eight minutes, setting a new world record





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joey Chestnut Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Probation Indiana Indiana Bar Slapping A Man In The Face Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating C Coney Island 2026 Ultimate Bologna Showdown Tennessee World Record Sausage Eight Minutes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HOT DOG: From sweaty to stormy for Tuesday's dog walksGet ready to pant! It will be another scorcher....but a stormy scorcher. To help get you ready for your Tuesday, meet Annie! She is our (hot or weiner) dog of the day, and she is a four-year-old Dachshund!

Read more »

Hot Dog-Eating Champion Joey Chestnut’s Probation Conditions Revealed: No Guns, Booze or DrugsJoey Chestnut can’t purchase any firearms and must submit to random drug and alcohol testing after his battery plea, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal

Read more »

Joey Chestnut Facing Suspension, but Set to Compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating ContestThe defending champion of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is scheduled to participate in the 2023 event despite facing controversy and personal issues. Despite his previous suspension, Chestnut plans to compete for his 18th title in less than two months. The sport remains popular among fans, with the competition providing excitement and entertainment.

Read more »

Joey Chestnut to defend hot dog eating title while on probation after pleading guilty to batteryNOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, the reigning champion and 17-time winner of Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating

Read more »