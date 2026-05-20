Joey Chestnut Facing Suspension, but Set to Compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest

The defending champion of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is scheduled to participate in the 2023 event despite facing controversy and personal issues. Despite his previous suspension, Chestnut plans to compete for his 18th title in less than two months. The sport remains popular among fans, with the competition providing excitement and entertainment.

Joey Chestnut is set to compete in his 18th Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2023, despite facing multiple controversies in recent years.

In 2022, he reportedly slapped a protester during a different competition, leading to a court case and suspension. However, Chestnut will have the opportunity to reclaim his title as the defending champion. The men's competition, traditionally held on the Fourth of July at Coney Island, may take place without spectators this year due to concerns about potential COVID-19 exposure





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Nathan's Famous Fourth Of July International H Joey Chestnut Controversies Suspension Competitions

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