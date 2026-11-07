Joel Wilson Talks 'Lord Of The Flies' Adaptation — Thessaloniki

The 2026 Thessaloniki Film Festival runs until November 15.

Oscar Micheaux Film And Media Institute To Launch Theatrical Roadshow Program For Independent FilmmakersAdd us as a Google Preferred Source“It’s the only thing I’ve ever done that I’d describe, without feeling embarrassed, as hard work,” Joel Wilson ofWilson added: “It was genuinely physically tough and psychologically rigorous.

But the creative process was the most joyful one I’ve ever been involved in. ”Thessaloniki: Adaptation Of Ioanna Karystiani's 'Swell' Among 2026 Agora Works In Progress Titles The four-part series, based on William Golding’s novel of the same name, launched on the BBC in the UK in February and started streaming on Netflix in the U.S. in May.

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Wilson told the audience in Thessaloniki that the process began many years earlier, when he unsuccessfully contacted Golding’s estate to enquire about purchasing the“I hadn’t done very much, and they politely told me to come back later,” Wilson joked.

“So I did, again and again. Eventually, we madeWilson added that he later developed a relationship with the agent who owned the stage rights to the book, whom he called “every six months”, and later tipped him off about a potential quirk in the book’s copyright contracts that could open the door for a TV adaptation.

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“Warner Bros. owned the rights and had tried to remake it several times without success,” Wilson explained. “It was unclear in the original contract whether Warner Bros. owned the film and television rights or only the film rights because the idea of makingWilson said the Golding family retained the TV rights and, miraculously, around the same time, Thorne, whom he had worked with before, mentioned his interest in adapting the book.

“I’d offered him another project he didn’t want to do, and said, ‘If you don’t want to do that, how am I ever going to get you to work with me again? ’” Golding said of the conversation he had with Thorne. , I’ll do that. ’ It’s one of the only moments in my life I’d genuinely describe as serendipitous.

I nearly fell off my chair and said, ‘I’m speaking to the family about it now. Can I email them on Monday with Jack Thorne—Wilson explained that with Thorne attached, the project quickly picked up momentum.

“We then pitched it to the BBC. It was the first time this had happened to me, though it seems to happen to everyone else: We went in and said, ‘Jack wants to make. Are you in? ’ They said, ‘Yes, please,’” Wilson recalled.

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“There wasn’t even a script, but the vision was very clear, and they greenlit it. ”) directed the series, with Wilson executive producing alongside his Eleven colleague Jamie Campbell and Thorne. Hans Zimmer provided music for the series, which was nominated for two Emmys.

“I think we managed to do exactly what we set out to do: protect the vision Jack and Mark had, which relates so closely to the original novel,” Wilson said of the series. “I’m glad to say Judy, William Golding’s daughter, was delighted with it. That was one of the most important things, because the book was so precious to her. ”‘Grey’s’ Spinoff Pushed To 2027-28; Shoot Moves To N.M. After Failing To Get CA Tax Relief