Joel Klatt Says CFP Process Is Broken After First Rankings, Questions 13-Person Committee

FOX analyst Joel Klatt criticized the first College Football Playoff rankings, calling the process broken because only 13 people decide the field and arguing the committee is killing marquee non-conference games.

Joel Klatt says the process behind the first College Football Playoff rankings is broken, pointing to the small number of people making the decisions. The FOX analyst made his case on The Joel Klatt Show after the committee released its first top 25 of the playoff era.

Klatt pushed back on the idea that the first ranking does not matter. He said the rankings carry real weight and set the terms for the rest of the season. In fact, he argued the only ranking more important than the first one is the last one. The core problem, according to Klatt, is that only 13 people have a say.

Also read College Football Playoff Selection Committee Unveils First Rankings of Season: Live Updates, Analysis

Klatt Criticizes Small Selection Committee

He called that number far too small for something so important in college football. He said the committee is doing the best it can with the criteria it is given, but that does not fix the underlying issue. Klatt said the committee members are left to rank teams based on any criteria they want. Record matters, who you beat matters and sometimes who you lost to matters, along with strength of schedule, personnel and injuries.

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He noted that no single criterion is valued over another, which he called impossible. He described the group as good and trustworthy people but said that does not make up for the process being broken. He also said the members are building a house with no blueprints because the criteria they receive are not enough to guide such important decisions. Klatt compared the first top 25 to an outlier in a set of data.

He used a household budget as an example, saying people understand that a vacation month is an outlier and do not base their entire yearly budget on it. He said the committee produced something similar with its first ranking. He said you could not put 50 committees together and get something this wild. He added that in statistics, the edges of a data set are often thrown out before the middle is evaluated, like a bell curve.

He argued this top 25 sits on the edge, yet it will be used to represent all of college football and crown a champion. Klatt said the ranking process is actively hurting the sport. He said none of the committee members intend that, but he called it the truth. He tied the damage directly to how teams are rewarded for their schedules.

Rankings Discourage Tough Schedules

According to Klatt, the current approach gives teams zero reason to schedule tough non-conference games. He pointed to Texas playing Ohio State in Week 2 and Michigan playing Oklahoma as examples of great games for the sport. He said those games are dying and going extinct because the committee is not valuing non-conference opponents. He said the committee is actively hunting those games and shooting them out in the wild.

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He said there is no other way to explain it because non-conference opponents are not being valued. He also rejected the advice to slow down and not overreact to the first ranking. Klatt described college football as a race to the 12 playoff spots. He said the first top 25 is the starting grid, comparing it to NASCAR and IndyCar, which both air on FOX.

He said the best cars start up front and do not carry the same burden of proof as the cars behind them. He asked what any race car driver would choose between starting 12th and starting first. He said every game from this point forward has a value, and that value is attached to what the committee gave us on Tuesday night. He said the first ranking matters a great deal and shapes the rest of the season.

First Ranking Shapes Season

Klatt also weighed in on the teams at the top of the first ranking. He noted that Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton leads the No. 2 team in a top 25 he called about as big of an outlier as you can possibly get. He said the entire top 25 is on the outskirts of what a normal set of rankings would look like.

The committee will continue to release rankings as the season goes on, and Klatt said the final ranking will be the most important of all. For now, he said the first one already matters because it sets the value of every game still to be played.