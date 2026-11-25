Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes the College Football Playoff selection committee has stopped evaluating Indiana's resume and started settling a score wit

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes the College Football Playoff selection committee has stopped evaluating Indiana's resume and started settling a score with coach Curt Cignetti, whose defending national champions fell six spots to No. 14 on Tuesday night.

After a 27-24 overtime loss at Washington dropped the 9-2 Hoosiers outside the projected 12-team field, Klatt said on his show that the committee ""You clearly have made it personal with Curt Cignetti," Klatt said.

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"There's no other reason that Indiana is 14 and that far away from a resume like Alabama's or Wake Forest's or BYU's. Does anyone really believe deep down in their heart that a 10-2 team from either the SEC or the Big Ten should not go to the College Football Playoff?

" The feud started earlier this month. Indiana slid from No. 4 to No. 9 during a bye week, and Cignetti fired back on X with clown emojis and a pointed question: "Committee chair Hunter Yurachek pointed to strength of schedule to explain why Indiana fell behind Iowa. He also said the Hoosiers "fell behind a team like Texas Tech with one loss.

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""I'm not saying Indiana should be ranked higher than Alabama or Tennessee or Texas," Klatt said. "I'm suggesting that they should be given a little bit of respect for what they're doing. Their resume is not that bad.

" Klatt has a point with Alabama. The 9-2 Crimson Tide sit at No. 6 without a win over a team in the committee's top 25, while Indiana owns a 27-13 win over No. 15 USC.

Then again, the Hoosiers lost at home to an Ohio State team now ranked No. 21, and they've played six one-score games over the last six weeks. He then had some tongue-in-cheek advice for Bob Chesney, who replaced Cignetti at James Madison.

"Hey Bob Chesney, you should probably speak glowingly about the committee," Klatt said. "'Oh, committee, you're doing such a good job. ' Because they're reacting personally to Curt Cignetti. Maybe, maybe not, but like, it feels like it.

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" To reach the Big Ten title game, Indiana needs to beat Purdue and have two of UCLA, Oregon and Iowa lose. Purdue at Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket Game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1. Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB.

A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.