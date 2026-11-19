After suffering two losses in the last two games, Michigan returns to Ann Arbor in hopes of pulling off the major upset. Now, the Wolverines aren't big underdog

After suffering two losses in the last two games, Michigan returns to Ann Arbor in hopes of pulling off the major upset. Now, the Wolverines aren't big underdogs in this game,.

Bob Chesney's team is one of the last two unbeaten teams left in college football and UCLA is looking to get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.? It's because of the Wolverines' defense.

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Michigan gave up a few explosive plays last weekend against Oregon, but at the end of the day, through 10 games, Michigan has the No. 9 defense in the country.how much longer the Wolverines' defense will continue to play at a high level with not getting any help from the offense.

"Is the defense going to be willing to stand up and play to the level that they've been playing all year when they have not been helped at all by their offense? That's a question," asked Klatt.

"I think it's going to be a low-scoring game. Kyle Whittingham has said that he doesn't know what he's going to do at quarterback and that it's an open competition this week between Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood. Now, we'll see who they land on.

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"The offense, regardless of quarterback, has not been very good. Their offensive line has not been very good. This marriage between the Beck scheme and the players at Michigan has not worked. UCLA's starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury against Oregon.

The Bruins inserted backup Ty Dieffenbach into the game and in recent weeks, he has really come into his own. But it's not passing the ball that makes the Bruins as good as they are. It's been playing good defense and leaning on running back Wayne Knight. Knight leads the Big Ten, averaging nearly 85 yards per game.

But he's also a factor in the passing game. Klatt realizes that Jay Hill likes to run a lot of man to man coverage and that's where he believes the Bruins could get the Michigan defense. And he's looking right at Knight against the Michigan linebackers. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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“I think that they're a run-oriented offense, and Wayne Knight is a terrific player," said Klatt. "There's no doubt, and against the man-to-man coverage that Michigan likes to run, what I would be looking for, if I was calling the game, is how many times they can get Wayne Knight in a one-on-one against the linebackers for Michigan.

I think that the weak link of the Michigan defense, if you want to call it a weak link, would be the linebackers in coverage.

"Okay, now they're terrific against the run, and they do a lot of things well. They're not bad players, but to play man coverage against Wayne Knight, that's a matchup problem, and Wayne Knight can win that. So, if Jay Hill, the defensive coordinator, continues to play the man coverage, which I assume that he will, because that's their MO and that's what they're great at, who's covering Wayne Knight out of the backfield?

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”While Knight is the Bruins' focal point on offense, it's not the key area that could separate UCLA against Michigan. It's the turnovers. The Wolverines are last in the Big Ten with a -10 margin this season. The Bruins' mantra has been creating takeaways.

UCLA leads the Big Ten with a +16 margin, and the Bruins lead the entire nation with 30 takeaways. Klatt doesn't believe it matters who starts at quarterback for Michigan.

“Their defense creates turnovers," Klatt said of UCLA. "I think Omosigho, their linebacker, is one of the better players in the country. They do that better than anybody. 30 turnovers, takeaways, if you want to call them that on the year. Can they manufacture 17-20 points if they're getting turnovers?

"Yes. Will they get turnovers? Yes. I think Carr and Underwood, regardless of who's playing, I think that they'll give UCLA the ball a couple of times.

If they play clean, they win on the road. UCLA 17 to 10 over Michigan” Michigan's only saving grace in this game will be if it can play clean football. If the Wolverines can do that and not allow Knight to beat their defense, Michigan can have a puncher's chance. But we haven't seen it yet, so that's hard to predict.

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI.

His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.