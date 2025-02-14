Joel Klatt Predicts Shedeur Sanders Will Be The No. 1 Pick In 2025 NFL Draft

Joel Klatt believes Shedeur Sanders is the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and predicts the Giants will trade up to the No. 1 pick to select him.

The 2025 NFL draft is shaping up to be a highly intriguing one, lacking a clear-cut consensus No. 1 pick heading into the scouting combine later this month. While quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are generally considered the top two prospects at their position, opinions diverge on who reigns supreme and whether either truly deserves the top spot overall.

Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt firmly believes that Sanders is not only the best quarterback in this draft class but also the undisputed No. 1 pick. Klatt delves into the reasons behind his assessment, drawing comparisons between Sanders' playing style and that of Hall of Fame Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton. 'I think that if you really evaluate him as a quarterback and you take the name off the back of the jersey, if you don't look at who his head coach, I think he's a clear No. 1 quarterback,' Klatt stated. 'Here's the reason. Shedeur has the beautiful combination of the ability to be a prototypical passer from the pocket, and he's got the precise ability to be a surgeon in those cases, and he also has the ability to be an artist, and that combination doesn't come around a lot. His ability to create outside of the pocket, and extend the play, is Fran Tarkenton-esque. He's excellent in those situations. If you give him some time in the pocket, which Colorado did not generally with that offensive line. If he has time and he can diagnose what's going on, he can be surgical in the pocket. I believe that he has a chance to be much better in the NFL than he was even at Colorado.'Despite his strong conviction that Sanders is the top prospect, Klatt doesn't anticipate the Titans, holding the No. 1 pick, selecting him. Instead, he predicts the Giants will make a move to jump up to the top spot and secure Sanders. 'I don't think Shedeur Sanders is going to want to play in Tennessee and I do not believe that any other players should be taken No. 1. Tennessee can either not take him and go with Cam Ward at No. 1, or I think they can get some capital. Still fall back and potentially get Cam Ward. I believe Tennessee trades the first pick. I believe that the Giants jump up to No. 1, from three to one. They do have a great relationship with Shedeur Sanders. They have vetted him out several times; I believe that it is reciprocal there.





