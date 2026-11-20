Former NHL star Joe Thornton, Stanford coach Mike Montgomery, water polo icon Brenda Villa, and Bay FC owner Leslie Osborne were inducted into the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame on November 19, 2026, at the SAP Center.

Legendary former NHL captain Joe Thornton took center stage as the headline inductee of the 31st San Jose Sports Hall of Fame class during a ceremony at the SAP Center on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The event honored four distinguished athletes and coaches who defined the sports landscape of Santa Clara County. Thornton joined Bay FC co-owner and former Santa Clara midfielder Leslie Osborne for the induction.

Thornton was also joined by legendary Stanford water polo player Brenda Villa and former Stanford men's basketball coach Mike Montgomery. The San Jose Sports Hall of Fame recognized these individuals for achieving the pinnacle of their professions while based in the South Bay region. Although none of the four inductees are originally from Santa Clara County, their careers reached their zenith in the local area.

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The induction ceremony reinforced the deep connection between these athletes and the local community. Joe Thornton's No. 19 jersey hangs in the rafters of the SAP Center, serving as a permanent tribute to his time with the San Jose Sharks. The location of the ceremony at the SAP Center highlighted the enduring legacy of these sports figures in the region.

Each inductee received recognition for their unique contributions to their respective sports and the broader athletic community. Former Santa Clara midfielder Leslie Osborne is now a co-owner of Bay FC, continuing her involvement in professional soccer. Her transition from player to executive owner demonstrates the lasting impact of her collegiate career on the local sports ecosystem.

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Brenda Villa's legacy as a Stanford water polo player remains a benchmark for collegiate and Olympic success. Mike Montgomery's coaching career at Stanford transformed the men's basketball program over many decades. Their acceptance speeches during the evening highlighted the impact of their time in the region on their personal and professional lives.

Randy Hahn, the San Jose Sharks play-by-play commentator, served as the master of ceremonies for the evening. The event included moments of camaraderie among the inductees, including photos and conversations shared at the SAP Center. Inductees posed for photos wearing San Jose Earthquakes scarfs in honor of the upcoming Earthquakes playoff game.

The San Jose Sports Hall of Fame ceremony also recognized Aden Valencia as the Amateur Athlete of the Year inductee. This addition added another layer of honor to the night and ensured that stories of local talent are preserved for future generations. Joe Thornton was seen chatting with Valencia during the event, showcasing the supportive atmosphere among the honorees.

The 31st class induction marks another significant milestone in the history of the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame. The evening celebrated achievements that defined the sports landscape during specific periods of growth in the South Bay. The stories of these athletes will now be preserved for future generations of sports fans in San Jose and beyond.

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The event concluded with a sense of accomplishment and community pride. The inductees, including Mike Montgomery, Leslie Osborne, Joe Thornton, and Brenda Villa, were celebrated for their outstanding contributions. Their induction ensures that their legacies will inspire upcoming athletes in Santa Clara County for years to come.