Joe Thomas says his father taught him to fish, hunt and love the outdoors, sharing 10 life lessons in a moving tribute after his death at 70.

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Cleveland Browns former offensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 enshrinee Joe Thomas is introduced at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3, 2023. Thomas announced Saturday that his father, Eric Lee Thomas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 23, at the age of 70.

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In a touching Instagram tribute, the formeroffensive tackle shared family photos and 10 lessons his father taught him over a lifetime spent together — much of it hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors.