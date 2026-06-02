Joe Swash Breaks Down in Tears Reading Letter from Great Great Grandfather on Who Do You Think You Are?

In an emotional episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, Joe Swash discovers that his great great grandfather Giuseppe, initially thought to be illiterate, actually wrote a powerful letter advocating for world peace, leaving the actor in tears.

Joe Swash , the former EastEnders star known for his role as Mickey Miller, will be seen breaking down in tears during an upcoming episode of the BBC genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?

The episode, set to air next week, follows Joe as he delves into his family history, tracing his roots back to Italy. At the start of the episode, Joe sits down with his mother Kiffy to discuss what she remembers of the family's past. He learns that his great grandfather Charlie Swash married Maria, whose family originally came from Italy. Using census records, Joe traces their story to an address in Clerkenwell, London.

There, he discovers that his great great grandfather, Maria's father Giuseppe, was initially listed as illiterate, unable to sign his name on official documents. The experts explain that this was common among Italian migrants at the time, many of whom had limited education. Joe reflects on the challenges faced by his ancestors, imagining their journey to a new country with hopes of a better life.

As Joe digs deeper, he learns that Giuseppe worked as a street performer after arriving in London in 1894, later becoming a factory worker and eventually a piano tuner. This career progression is described as an immigrant success story. Joe then finds Giuseppe's name in a newspaper article alongside suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst, as part of a meeting of the Communist Workers Movement. This group campaigned for workers rights and opposed Mussolini's fascist regime in Italy.

When Joe asks for more information, he is shocked to discover that Giuseppe was actually literate. The experts present him with a letter written by Giuseppe, which was published in the newspaper. Joe reads the letter aloud, his voice trembling with emotion. The letter expresses a passionate plea for world peace: If we desire peace, we must organise against this brutal system, we must abolish the greed of gain, and unite in serving our neighbours.

When we do that, armies will no longer exist and there shall be no blood shed. Joy and happiness shall be supreme and humanity will be flowers of spring. Struggling to hold back tears, Joe tells the expert that he finds the words beautiful and admits he is more emotional than he expected. He says, I thought I could detach myself from my relatives, but reading something like that is touching.

It shows that my grandad was not stupid, even though he signed with a cross. He was taking risks by writing to the newspaper, and I am proud to have him in my DNA. Joe expresses immense pride in Giuseppe, describing him as a legend who came from Italy with nothing and still had the courage to speak his mind despite the dangers.

The episode is part of a new series of Who Do You Think You Are? that features several other celebrities making emotional discoveries. Actor Toby Jones, known for his role in Mr Bates vs the Post Office, will make an astonishing discovery about his lineage in north India. Broadcaster Zoe Ball, 55, uncovers a family tragedy in Cornwall that leaves her deeply moved.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden, 35, who recently revealed she had beaten breast cancer, investigates a story that hits close to home, involving a murder and another ordeal mirroring her own health battle. The series spans centuries and sees the celebrities travel across the UK, Australia, Tasmania, Italy, India, Kenya, and the Bahamas. Each journey is guided by experts who help uncover hidden family stories, revealing the struggles and triumphs of their ancestors.

For Joe Swash, the experience transforms his understanding of his heritage, showing him that his great great grandfather was a man of conviction and compassion, whose words still resonate today





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