Joe Russo Talks 'Doomsday’ Teaser-Trailer Strategy Ahead Of Rumored Monday Drop: “I Have To interact With Fans To Understand What Is Moving Them”

‘Al Hayba’ Star Taim Hasan To Play Syrian Whistleblower Farid Al-Madhhan In Neon-Backed ‘Caesar’ Biopic Steven Paul Talks Up Federal Film & TV Tax Credit: “It’s Going To Be Good For The World” – Industry Days Dohateaser or trailer is imminent have hit fever pitch over the weekend following cast member Hayley Atwell’s omission while signing autographs in New York that it is dropping on Monday .

“There’s a new trailer dropping on Monday… am I allowed to have said that? ” Atwell, who returns to the franchise as Peggy Carter, told fans on Friday night. The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacularhad also hinted at fresh drops before the picture’s opening by Disney on December 18, telling fans to keep checking their feeds.

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’s second Doha Industry Days, Russo explained that the four teasers, preceding an official trailer this summer, had played an integral role in the final version of the film. He said it had been a way to connect with the fans, which was essential because the audience landscape had changed so much since“I have to work extra hard to subvert your expectations and be aware of who you are as a viewer and how you’re changing,” said Russo.

“The last time I did this, in 2018, 2019, is very different than now because we’ve been through a pandemic; lots of people spent a lot of time on social media. Movies saw a tremendous downturn, streaming saw a tremendous upturn, and now that all seems to be reversing. So, it shifts constantly,” he said.

“You have to be a futurist to try to predict where the market is going. ” “I have to interact with the fans in order to understand what is moving them, what is working for them,” he said.

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“What we’ve been doing withis very different than the last time we did this because the speed of conversation on the internet is even faster than it was in 2018, 2019. ” “I had this idea, why don’t we start the story a year early? Why don’t we start dropping clues in the year leading up to the movie… we did four trailers that were sprinkled out,” he continued.

Kicking off on December 23, 2025, the first trailer showing Steve Rogers returning home, unpacking his Captain America suit, and holding a baby. A teaser on November 30 showed Thor praying to Odin for strength. This was followed onJanuary 6 2026 drop featuring the X-Men and a January 13 teaser, featuring the Wakandans and Fantastic Four.

“We’ve done a series of tags around the characters because the story actually started in January of last year, and you’ve been watching it slowly unfold and these are all pieces of something that are going to equal two and a half hours of your time on December 18,” he said. “It’s slowly investing them emotionally.

But I’m also getting feedback as that’s happening and we can make adjustments as we go, based on what people are tracking or not tracking,” he continued.

“It’s a very complicated story also, so I have to make sure that they’re following each little crumb we give them. If they get the wrong thing from it, then I have to make adjustments, knowing that they might have the wrong idea about it. ”franchise alongside brother Anthony Russo, Joe Russo said he had been reluctant at first because of the immense challenge of pulling off a Marvel movie at that scale.

, with planting the seed for a return to the franchise, with his revelation that he was down to play Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.

“He’s a very dear friend of mine, but I also think he’s the greatest actor of his generation. This is a supremely talented, charismatic human being. And he translates incredibly well on a global scale. There’s something about the nature of his performance that translates,” said Russo.

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“There’s a style that belongs to these films that allows them to work in every market around the world. He just embodies that,” he said.. And I was hesitant… he’s smart, he doesn’t push too much, he just kind of dropped the idea on the table and let it sit there, and then after dinner, he brought it up again, and I was like, ‘I don’t think I could do it, I’m still too tired.

’ And then this festered for a little bit. And he didn’t even really tell me what he was going to do going back,” recall Russo.

“And then another conversation happened where he said, ‘You know, I’m going to play Doom’. And I said, ‘That’s a really clever idea”. I can see a corollary there. There are thematics, greatest hero, greatest villain.

There’s a multiverse. There’s a reason for being. There’s a compelling idea there. And I went, ‘Well, of course, who else could play the greatest villain other than you.

” “It started to simmer in my brain a little bit. But we didn’t have a story.

You can’t just show up with an empty canvas, so I still said no.” Russo credited longtime collaborator, screenwriter Steve McFeely, with coming up with the premise that gave a way in to writing“Steve McFeely called me and said, ‘I have a crazy idea about how this works… what would happen if you left the cameras rolling at the end of“I said, “That’s really risky for a movie that had the level of success it did. You’re going to impact people’s emotional investment in it… this could blow up in your face,’ and then I went, ‘I love it’,” he continued.

“The concept was like that’s a very happy ending for one character. And what if happiness is finite, and what if you have to take happiness from someone else to create your own happiness… What happens in that story? That’s where I went, ‘Right, I know what to do with this. ” The idea that like there was a cost to a happy ending. ”Big Stars Coming To Heat Up Broadway’s Winter