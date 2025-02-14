Joe Rogan Slams Harris Campaign for 'Lying' About Interview Cancellation

Joe Rogan maintains the Harris campaign is responsible for the canceled interview, accusing them of lying to cover their tracks.

Podcaster Joe Rogan has repeated his claims that the Harris campaign is fabricating a narrative to deflect responsibility for the failed interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris on his show. Rogan asserts that the campaign is engaging in dishonest tactics to conceal the true reasons behind the cancellation.

The Harris campaign has countered that Rogan's team imposed unreasonable demands for the interview during the 2024 election cycle, including an unwillingness to accommodate a meeting on October 25th as it was designated as Rogan's personal day. They further alleged that Rogan had secretly met with former President Donald Trump on that same day despite refusing to meet with Harris.Rogan dismisses the Harris campaign's accusations, labeling them as typical political maneuvering and stating that he would have been enthusiastic about having Harris on his show. He reiterated his intention to release the interview alongside a similar conversation with Trump. Rogan's guest, podcasting pioneer Adam Curry, suggested that this incident exposed vulnerabilities in the establishment's media control system, as they were unable to effectively present Harris in a favorable light. Rogan echoed this sentiment, claiming that the campaign likely panicked and opted to avoid the interview due to concerns about Harris's performance.Rogan emphasized his willingness to engage with Harris in a respectful and constructive manner, offering to support her in articulating her policies clearly and concisely. He stated that he would not engage in antagonistic questioning or attempt to create sensationalized content. Rogan maintains that he was always open to having Harris on his show and that the blame for the failed interview rests solely with the Harris campaign. He asserts that he has documented evidence of their unwillingness to proceed with the interview and that the claims of a deliberate attempt to favor Trump are baseless.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joe Rogan Kamala Harris Interview Campaign Politics Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joe Rogan Slams Liberals For 'Crying Wolf' Over Elon Musk's 'Nazi Salute' AccusationsPodcast host Joe Rogan criticized liberals who accused Elon Musk of performing a Nazi salute during a Trump rally, calling it a 'bulls--- game' and accusing them of 'crying wolf'. Rogan defended Musk on his podcast, arguing that liberals constantly use exaggerated accusations to attack their political opponents.

Read more »

Bill Burr Slams Billy Corgan for Half-Brother Revelation on Joe Rogan ExperienceComedian Bill Burr appears on the Joe Rogan Experience and is surprised by Billy Corgan, who theorized that they might be half-brothers. Burr expresses his frustration and discomfort with the situation, while also reflecting on his relationship with his father.

Read more »

Inside story of Kamala Harris' lost gamble on Joe Rogan, Beyoncé and a late Texas rallyJonathan Allen is a senior national politics reporter for NBC News.

Read more »

Kamala Harris' Joe Rogan Interview Dreams Dashed: New Book Reveals the BreakdownA new book sheds light on why a proposed interview between former Vice President Kamala Harris and Joe Rogan never happened. Negotiations between the two camps fell apart due to a series of disagreements, including Rogan's insistence on an Austin, Texas location and Harris' team's concerns about the demands placed on her. The book highlights the missed opportunity and suggests it may have cost Harris' campaign, especially in comparison to Donald Trump's successful Rogan interview.

Read more »

Kamala Harris' Joe Rogan Interview Fell Apart Over Location Demands and Scheduling ConflictsA new book reveals the behind-the-scenes negotiations that ultimately led to the cancellation of a planned Joe Rogan interview with then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The book highlights clashes over location, scheduling, and the podcast's terms, ultimately costing Harris a high-profile platform opportunity.

Read more »

Joe Rogan Says Harris Campaign Lied About Being Misled by Show: “We Have the Receipts”The podcaster details what he says really happened between his podcast team and the Harris campaign during their much-disputed booking effort: 'It's someone trying to cover their ass.'

Read more »