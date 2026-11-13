Joe Rogan says podcasters are not journalists and should not attend White House press briefings

Joe Rogan rejected the idea that podcasters should sit alongside real journalists at White House press briefings, calling the chaotic format a bad podcast and saying podcasters merely talk s---.

Podcaster Joe Rogan on Friday blasted the idea that podcasters should be taken as seriously as journalists and participate in White House press briefings, declaring, We talk s---!

Rogan made the comments while speaking with comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir. Rogan joked about how chaotic President Donald Trump's recent press gaggles have been, especially given the nature of the format. There is a problem at these things, Rogan said. Like, say if you have a question and you're talking to him.

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Someone else would just talk louder right next to you with a totally different question. It is f---ing annoying. And they don't care. It's a bad podcast!

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It's a bad podcast, Rogan repeated. If you hear a guy with a good question, let him go. Let him cook. Let him ask his f---ing question.

And if you have a question later, raise your f---ing hand. And when he comes to you, ask your question. But if you're just yelling over the other guy's question, a louder, different question. That s---'s annoying.

Rogan Rejects Front Row Press Seat

Rogan contrasted this with David Sacks, chairman of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Rogan recalled Sacks' complaint that the administration had lost the podcasters with recent policies and ought to have given them a front-row seat at news conferences. Like, hey, how about no? Rogan responded.

How about real journalists? How about not have us do that? Also, we're not going! We're not going to the f---ing press conferences and sitting in the front row and asking questions to Karoline Leavitt.

We're not going to go to the press conferences, he continued. We're not press people. We talk s---. OK?

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And it's a sickness of our society that people take our opinions so importantly that it's so significant. It should not be. They do though, unfortunately. And it works, unfortunately.

Alternative Media Role In Coverage

Rogan and his guests discussed how chaotic a White House press gaggle can be as journalists talk over each other in order to get the administration's attention. The 2024 campaign was nicknamed the podcast election as candidates sought to reach voters through podcasts and other alternative media platforms. Trump has been credited with opening up the briefing room to alternative media outlets.

The seat, located at the front of the room and just steps from the podium, allowed bloggers, social media influencers and others to ask questions of the White House press secretary during briefings. Rogan's remarks came as he mocked the idea that podcasters should be sat among real journalists, insisting that they, rather than reporting, merely talk s---. Rogan attended an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. , on April 18, 2026.

His comments add to the ongoing debate over the role of podcasters and alternative media in political coverage and White House access.