Joe Rogan Says He Would Have Guided Kamala Harris in Podcast Interview

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan stated he would have guided former Vice President Kamala Harris through an interview on his podcast if she had appeared before the election, emphasizing that he had no intention of being antagonistic towards the then-presidential candidate. Newsweek reached out to Harris for comment through an online contact form on Friday.

The reasons behind this matter are significant as Rogan is one of the most listened-to media voices, and some political strategists suggest that Harris' decision not to appear on his podcast negatively impacted her 2024 presidential campaign. Notably, then-Republican nominee Donald Trump sat down with Rogan ten days before the election he ultimately won. The comedian and podcaster endorsed Trump the day before the election, although he had previously expressed positive views about Senator Bernie Sanders and criticized Trump in the past.Rogan hosts the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, which boasts around 11 million listeners. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Rogan extended invitations to both Democratic and Republican candidates to be interviewed on his show. While Trump's interview was released just under two weeks before the election, Harris' interview never materialized. A recently published excerpt from 'Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House' by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes details a failed negotiation between Rogan's team and Harris' campaign, alleging that obstacles created by Rogan's camp ultimately led to the cancellation of the interview. According to the book, Harris' campaign initially aimed to have her appear on the podcast to connect with young male voters, a demographic where she was facing challenges. The negotiations, which began in October 2024, became a logistical battle between Harris' campaign and Rogan's team. Rogan has refuted some claims made in the book, stating that his team never lied about a scheduling conflict, Harris' team never sent a staffer to scout his Austin studio, and that her team never fully committed to the interview. On a Thursday episode of his show, he told guest Adam Curry that Harris' team 'just lie. They cover their a**, and they lie. I would have been very happy to have her on, and like I said, the goal was to release both the same day,' referring to his desire to publish episodes from both Harris and Trump on the same day. The host added that Harris' team 'got scared' and that, he 'would have held her hand, we would have had a conversation. Not that I need to hold, you know, the vice president's hand.' He continued that if the interview had taken place, he would have assisted her in explaining her policy platform, 'even if it doesn't make any sense.' He told Curry, 'I'm not going to be antagonistic. I'm not gonna be a sh**head. I have no desire to turn this into a viral clip thing.'Guest Adam Curry stated on the show that Harris didn't come on the podcast because: 'We broke the elite messaging system; we broke it because they could not put her into the new system. They couldn't, because they knew that she would fall down.' Harris' campaign adviser Jennifer Palmieri stated in November: 'Some of our progressive staff pushed back, not wanting her on the show and worrying about backlash.





