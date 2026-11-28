Podcaster Joe Rogan warned that American universities are teaching young people to see the flag and wealth as symbols of oppression, while former RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko said students are being taught that capitalism is evil.

Podcaster Joe Rogan called out the American education system for turning young Americans against their country, arguing it is the world's best bastion of freedom.

Rogan released a prerecorded episode on the eve of Thanksgiving in which he spoke to retired Navy SEAL and podcaster Jocko Willink about American exceptionalism. Willink argued that the ultimate antidote to fascism and communism is to be a freedom-loving American, but Rogan warned that the country's education system is undermining those very values. Rogan said the problem today is that young kids straight out of universities have associated the American flag with a symbol of oppression.

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American Flag Symbolizes Shared Identity

It is so wild because the American flag means all of us, Rogan said. It means the American people. It means this experiment in self-government. It means this very unique place where we actually celebrate people who started at the bottom now we're here.

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Like that's us. Rogan argued that the rags-to-riches meritocracy is a uniquely American concept that is far less prevalent even in other parts of the Western world, and even less so beyond. I mean that is a celebrated thing in America, uniquely and rare, Rogan continued. Like in England the, good luck doing that, he said.

Like, you know, there's a lot of countries where there's a literal caste system, like in India. In America, it is like one of the coolest things. If you hear about a guy, Oh, he grew up in a trailer park, his mom was hooked on crack, and then look at him now. He's running this company.

American Meritocracy Rewards Hard Work

He's got 150 employees, and he gives back to the community. Like, that's a great story! We love that story. We love a hardworking person who's free to pursue whatever they want to do and figures out a way to make it in life.

Rogan warned that in modern times, many young Americans are being taught to see any accumulated wealth as a sign of having exploited or gamed the system unfairly. But then kids today, they look at someone who's made it in life and has acquired wealth, and they look, Well, you must have stolen that, he warned. Like You have too much! You must somehow or another you must have taken from people.

We need equity. And they're being told all these wacky things in school by people who have never existed in the real world! he said. He warned that it has serious consequences when the same young people who have climbed through academic institutions then enter actual society. And when society doesn't align with what they've learned in the university, they're like, Oh, we got to burn it all down!

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Education System Teaches Anticapitalism

Rogan warned that the current education system turns young people against both America and the freedoms that have made American success possible. Former National RNC spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko told Fox News Digital that many young people were being taught that capitalism is evil. It is an incredible disservice to so many to teach them to hate all the things that are best for them, and yet that is what our university system has become, Pipko said.

So many are taught that capitalism is evil, when in reality the system is the best there is for anybody who wants to make it, regardless of where they come from, Pipko said. So many are taught that America is an oppressor, and not taught about the history of the world as it came to be what we know today, proving America to actually be the freest, most empathetic, charitable, innovative, and opportunity-filled nation in human history, Pipko added.

She continued, So many are taught that disagreement is offensive instead of being encouraged to learn from diversity of thought and becoming stronger, more well-rounded individuals. What's being taught in so many of our universities is not only often factually inaccurate, but its material meant to hold people back and to discourage them from living their lives to the fullest.

And considering these are young people with their whole lives ahead of them, in the United States of America, in 2026, they're some of the luckiest people alive today. What a shame they are kept from being taught that. I hope all parents of teenagers take the time to heed Charlie Kirk's warning and recognize that their children have far more options than they've been led to believe, Pipko said.