His rise comes as men report there is “no man in their life they turn to for advice.”

podcaster Joe Rogan more than any other figure tested. According to the study, men across party lines favor Rogan, including 41 percent ofis the most trusted figure for women, though opinion is much more splintered, with 22 percent of the 3,045 women surveyed saying they trust the“there is no man in their life they turn to for advice,” compared with 49 percent of women, the study found.proposed that “Joe Rogan is helping to heal Daddy issues” by standing in as an authority figure for lonely American men.

In fact, Rogan has tried to distance himself from the president over the last year. After supporting Trump in 2024, Rogan hasTrump’s administration has mishandled the Iran war and made unpopular decisions like stationing the National Guard around the country.

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As a result, the podcaster said the president’s former supporters have lost faith in him. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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