Joe Rogan and Jocko Willink criticize Republican losses, citing Trump's Iran war and gas prices. Vice President JD Vance agrees, while the GOP looks to Marco Rubio for 2028.

Conservative podcaster Joe Rogan delivered a scathing critique of the Republican Party following their significant defeat in the November 3 midterm elections, attributing the shellacking to voter frustration over broken campaign promises and the Trump administration's military engagement with Iran. Speaking on a Wednesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan argued that the electorate felt betrayed by a leadership that had strayed from its core pledges to avoid new conflicts.

Rogan and Willink Criticize GOP Strategy

Rogan engaged in a heated discussion with former Navy SEAL and fellow podcaster Jocko Willink, with both men agreeing that the decision to pursue military action in Iran and rising living costs were primary drivers of the Democratic victory. Rogan stated that many voters had lost faith in the decision-making of the current administration, believing President Donald Trump had abandoned his promise to keep the United States out of new wars.

Also read Joe Rogan Is Most Trusted Name In Media For Men, New Report Finds

Qdirectly quoting the public sentiment, Rogan noted that citizens felt the administration was on the wrong track and not delivering on the platform they supported. He emphasized that voters were not surprised by the results, stating that when a political team makes poor decisions and creates chaos, the natural consequence is for the public to vote them out of power.

Vance Blames War and Gas Prices

Vice President JD Vance also acknowledged the negative impact of the Iran conflict on the Republican party's electoral performance, explicitly writing that the war was the reason for their losses. President Donald Trump partially agreed with Vance, admitting that the conflict had driven up gasoline prices in the short term, which negatively affected voters.

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Despite acknowledging the price hikes, Trump defended the military operation by asserting that allowing Iran to possess a nuclear weapon was unacceptable. He argued that the strategic necessity of preventing a nuclear-armed Iran outweighed the temporary economic pain caused by higher fuel costs.

Democratic Sweep and Texas Shifts

The November 3 midterms resulted in a historic victory for Democrats, who flipped control of both the House and Senate while making significant gains in traditionally Republican strongholds. Democrats secured at least nine Senate seats and 45 House seats, including victories in states like Texas and South Carolina, marking their best general election result in decades.

Rogan highlighted that he knew Republicans in Texas who voted blue down the ballot due to frustration with specific policies, including THC restrictions and the handling of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. He insisted that the party must reassess its approach and present better candidates and policies rather than expecting unconditional loyalty despite poor performance.

GOP Future and Rubio Speculation

Patrick Casale, a senior adviser to Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald, offered a nuanced perspective, arguing that while the economy was not as bad as claimed, Trump's messaging regarding gas prices was too nonchalant. Casale suggested that the administration's attitude mirrored past failures and failed to resonate with voters concerned about affordability.

Looking toward the 2028 presidential race, Casale identified Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the Republican best shot for nomination. He argued that Vice President JD Vance was already tarnished by his role as a chief negotiator on the Iran war and that his close association with Trump would hinder his ability to win a general election.

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On the international front, the conflict continues to evolve with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warning tankers about mine threats in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, gas prices have begun to fall, with the national average reaching $3.59 a gallon as of Wednesday, offering some relief to drivers ahead of the Thanksgiving travel season.