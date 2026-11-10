Seattle Chamber CEO Joe Nguyen Urges SF-Style Zero-Failure Safety Strategy for Downtown Recovery

Seattle Chamber CEO Joe Nguyen advocates for immediate action on public safety, citing San Francisco's decisive approach to downtown disorder and the critical link between security and economic recovery.

Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Joe Nguyen is calling on city leaders to immediately implement aggressive public safety strategies successfully utilized in San Francisco to restore order to the downtown core. The former state senator argues that the current approach lacks the decisive execution necessary to reverse recent trends in open-air disorder and criminal activity.

Nguyen highlights that San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has implemented a strict operational model that refuses to accept failure as a viable outcome for addressing public disorder. This mindset shifts the focus away from prolonged committee work and towards concrete, measurable results that directly impact city streets. The mayor administration prioritized swift action against open-air drug markets and established the RESET sobering center as part of a comprehensive response plan.

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The business community must recognize that economic development is fundamentally dependent on perceived and actual public safety for both visitors and workers. Businesses will not invest in downtown locations, and employees will not commute to the city center if they do not feel secure in their surroundings. While official statistics may indicate a decrease in certain crime categories, the prevailing sentiment among residents and visitors remains that the environment is unsafe.

This disconnect between data and lived experience poses a significant barrier to revitalization efforts and requires immediate attention from city officials. Nguyen stated that you cannot have economic development without public safety. He emphasized that businesses will not come downtown unless they feel safe. Workers will not come down unless they feel safe. The gap between official crime stats and the reality on the street is a major hurdle for recovery.

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Nguyen has publicly revised his stance on drug policy after observing the real-world consequences of decriminalization measures enacted during his time in the Washington Senate. He voted to decriminalize drugs multiple times, but the rapid emergence of unregulated street-level issues prompted a change in his legislative position. By the fourth vote on the relevant bill, he supported criminalizing drugs to establish a more functional and impactful system that prioritizes positive outcomes over ideological rhetoric.

This shift reflects a broader realization that governing requires addressing the entire city and state, ensuring that policies yield tangible benefits for the population. Nguyen explained that when governing, you have to care about the whole city and the impacts, even if you disagree with a specific person or group. The distinction between campaigning and governing was central to his explanation of this evolution.

A robust tax base derived from a thriving business community is essential to fund social services, affordable housing, and healthcare initiatives without leaving the treasury empty. Nguyen emphasizes that economic growth and public safety are interconnected, as businesses cannot operate effectively in unstable environments characterized by high crime or negative public rhetoric. He warns that the cumulative effect of various taxes and instability over the last five years has created significant headwinds for business owners.

Addressing these concerns is critical because business leaders are also community members who demand stability and security for their operations and families. Nguyen said you cannot fund compassion from an empty treasury. When looking at social services, affordable housing, and healthcare, the tax base required to make those happen comes from the business community. Therefore, these issues cannot be separate and must go hand in hand.

Ensuring that children can walk to school safely requires a values-driven approach to serving individuals struggling with substance use and homelessness. Nguyen advocates for providing humane services that bring these individuals into care rather than allowing them to suffer on the streets. He argues that outcomes are more important than political rhetoric and that true progressiveness requires making measurable progress in public health and safety.

Nguyen stated that kids should be able to walk to school safely. The question is how to serve these folks in the most humane and values-driven way. To him, it is not about leaving them to die or rot on the streets. It is about helping bring them in to get services. He believes that part of being progressive means making actual progress, not just talking about it.

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The chamber leader called for Seattle to move past task forces, work groups, and reports to actually get stuff done. He noted that Seattle has many of the same programs and resources as San Francisco. The biggest difference is that San Francisco is not accepting failure as an option. They are going to move past the bureaucratic delays and ensure that tasks are completed. This philosophy underpins the call for the Seattle business community to engage more deeply in political processes to support these comprehensive solutions.

Nguyen reflected on his time as director of the state Department of Commerce and his representation of the 34th Legislative District in the Washington Senate. He described changing his position on drug penalties after observing the implications of not having something on the books. In a very short period, they saw the consequences of functionally having decriminalized drugs on the streets. The fourth vote on the bill ended with support for criminalizing drugs to ensure positive impacts on people.

The urgency of this message cannot be overstated. As Seattle continues to struggle with perceptions of safety and economic stagnation, the lessons from San Francisco offer a clear alternative. Mayor Lurie's administration demonstrates a commitment to getting tasks completed rather than merely generating reports or sustaining task forces indefinitely. This approach provides a roadmap for Seattle to follow if it wishes to restore confidence in its downtown area.

Business owners and residents alike are waiting for decisive action. The current approach has failed to deliver the stability needed for growth. By adopting a zero-failure mindset, city leaders can begin to reverse the trend of decline. This requires courage, execution, and a willingness to prioritize results over political comfort. The path forward is clear, but it requires immediate and unwavering commitment.

The call to action extends beyond just public safety. It encompasses the entire ecosystem of urban governance. From tax policy to social services, every aspect of city management must be aligned with the goal of creating a safe and thriving environment. Only then can Seattle hope to attract the investment and talent it needs to compete in the modern economy. The time for half-measures is over. The city must get its act together.