Joe Minoso Confirms Cruz Return Feasibility While Transitioning to Chicago Fire Directing Role

Joe Minoso reveals that a return as Joe Cruz to Chicago Fire is feasible. The actor also confirms his new role behind the camera as he continues his journey with the One Chicago franchise.

Joe Minoso has officially stated that a potential return to the set of Chicago Fire as his iconic character Joe Cruz remains a distinct possibility. During an exclusive interview with NBC Insider, the veteran actor confirmed that neither he nor the production team has closed the door on such a reunion. He explicitly described the scenario as certainly feasible, leaving the door wide open for future narrative developments within the popular television series.

Feasibility Of Character Return To Screen

Minoso told NBC Insider that he is fully prepared to step back into the uniform of Lieutenant Joe Cruz should the opportunity arise. He stated that when and if the producers decide that they want to ring his bell again, he is ready and willing to answer the call. This confirmation addresses long-standing speculation among fans who have eagerly awaited news regarding the status of the beloved firefighter character after his departure.

Also read Joe Miñoso Talks Cruz's Exit From 'Chicago Fire'

The character of Joe Cruz previously departed Firehouse 51 after an impressive fifteen seasons on the show. His exit storyline was designed to allow the character to focus on his growing family, specifically ahead of the arrival of newborn twins. This narrative choice provided a personal and grounded reason for his absence, shifting the focus from professional duties to private life matters for the long-serving member of the crew.

The send-off for Cruz was described as a tear-jerker for audiences, featuring an emotional departure scene that followed a significant physical recovery arc. This storyline tested the bonds of the firehouse family, highlighting the deep connections between the colleagues. The dramatic exit served as a poignant conclusion to his active on-screen tenure, leaving a lasting impact on viewers and the narrative structure of the series.

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Transition To Directing Within Franchise

Despite stepping away from acting duties on the main cast, Joe Minoso plans to remain deeply embedded within the One Chicago franchise through a new professional capacity. He revealed that he has successfully secured a directing role on the series, marking a significant pivot in his career with the network. This move allows him to continue contributing to the show that has defined much of his recent acting career.

Minoso shared that he approached the producers with a specific request to stay involved in the production process. He told them, please let me stay and direct, and they said yes to his proposal. This agreement ensures that he maintains a creative presence in the workplace that has been his professional home for over a decade, bridging the gap between his past and future roles.

The actor has already shadowed various productions extensively throughout his tenure on the show, preparing him for this behind-the-camera transition. He described this professional shift as a deeply rewarding experience that offers a different perspective on the artistic process. This new role represents a natural evolution for an actor who has spent years observing the intricate details of television production from the set.

Collaborative Nature Of Directing Work

Minoso emphasized that the new job description involves a unique and exciting artistic challenge that differs from performing. He stated that directing is insanely exciting and such a fulfilling art form in its own way. This enthusiasm suggests that he finds the technical and creative demands of the role just as engaging as the emotional requirements of acting.

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The actor highlighted how the process of directing feels significantly more collaborative than the traditional role of an actor on set. He explained that it feels like a giant collaboration where the idea of the best idea wins, fostering a cooperative environment. This approach prioritizes collective creativity over individual performance, shifting the focus to guiding the overall vision of the episode.

He noted that the constant creative dialogue with the Fire producers brings a new kind of fulfillment to his work life. That aspect of the job has been almost more of a collaborative experience than being an actor on the show for fifteen years. This comment underscores the value he places on the interactive and communal aspects of television production, which he now experiences from a leadership position rather than as a performer.