Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had a little fun with former teammate Joe Milton, but the Eagles QB is focused on helping his current team win.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Dak Prescott did a little trolling of Joe Milton before the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles square off on Thursday and Milton has since responded.

During the week when Prescott was asked about Milton, the Dallas signal-caller joked that, in his mind, his former teammate is "still a Cowboy" and he hoped the third-year quarterback will help the Cowboys out in what will be Milton's third career start.

Also read Dak Prescott Is Having An Elite Season That The Cowboys Are Wasting

“Very excited. It’ll be fun. Joe knows how I feel about it. He’s still a Cowboy and I’m hoping he helps us out," Prescott said, according to"It was cool, but I'm an Eagle right now, and for the time being, I don't know until my contract is up,", per Zach Berman of The Athletic.

"But as of right now, I'm an Eagle, and that's what it's gonna be. So I'm playing for the Eagles Thursday, and that's what it's gonna be.

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"I mean, I respect it, but at the same time, I'm here with these guys, and I'm putting the work in with these guys. I'm grinding blood, sweat, tears with these guys, and just my team right now.

"Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and quarterback Joe Milton III look on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Milton, stayed with the team through the 2026 offseason and even made the cut on the team's 53-man roster before he was waived a few days later and brought back on the practice squad.

The third-year signal-caller competed with Sam Howell for the backup job throughout the offseason but clearly did not win because he was cut instead of Howell.

“It was shocking. But it’s life. You got to be able to live with it and deliver blows back when it’s time," Milton said. Despite his frustration, Milton enjoyed his time with the Cowboys and the coaches were big fans of him, also, so it's conceivable Milton could return to Dallas if things don't work out in Philly.

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Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III gives an interview after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectby the Eagles after Jalen Hurts was diagnosed with blood slots, has no doubt struggled over his first two starts in the NFL, which isn't surprising considering his lack of NFL experience.

Milton completed 18-of-34 passes for 169 yards and rushed nine times for 64 yards but didn't find pay dirt in a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants in Week 9. Then, in Week 11, Milton notched his first win in his second start but only completed 11-of-21 passes for 141 yards scoreless yards.

But Milton has also faced two formidable defenses in a row, and we know the Cowboys don't have one of those, so don't be surprised if it's Dallas who helps Milton to a career-best performance on Thursday. Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News.

He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.