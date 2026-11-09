Joe Milton made a few plays but couldn't overcome latest offensive line disaster

The Eagles lost their seventh straight to the Giants in Joe Milton’s debut.

A change at QB couldn’t solve the big problems the Eagles are having up front. Hear from the Birds after another ugly loss to make it 7 in a row heading into the bye week.

He wasn’t accurate. He struggled with pressure. He committed a costly fumble. He couldn’t get the ball down the field.

Also read Eagles Offensive Breakdown Analysis: Joe Milton and Line Issues in 19-11 Loss to Giants

When you bench your starting quarterback for a guy who’s been here 23 days, who’s practiced 10 times in an Eagles uniform, who’s never started an NFL game and who has to go out and play behind an atrocious offensive line that can’t pass protect or run block and oh yeah still no sign of DeVonta Smith … yeah, it’s probably not going to go too well. Milton made a few big plays Sunday in the Eagles’ 19-11 loss to the Giants at the Linc, but overall it was a rocky afternoon for the 26-year-old who began the season with the Cowboys and replaced Tanner McKee after just three starts.

“For my first game here, I feel like I did all right,” Milton said. “There are a lot of things that I can clean up as far as protection, just helping those guys out with protection. That's something that we're going to get better this week coming up for sure. The Giants – who had 10 sacks all year coming into the game – sacked Milton seven times for 42 yards.

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It’s the most sacks the Giants have had against the Eagles since the notorious Winston Justice Game at Giants Stadium in 2007, when they had 12, and matches the most sacks the Giants have ever had in Philly. They also had seven in 1985 and 1986. The Eagles have allowed 30 sacks, 3rd-most in the league. They’ve given up 12 in the last two games for only the third time in the last 25 years.

Milton showed some escapability, with scrambles of 19 and 24 yards and 64 total rushing yards. But he never was able to drive the ball down the field with his big arm, although the Eagles did have a 30-yard gain on a DPI on Darius Cooper down to the 3-yard-line that set up their only touchdown. That was their biggest play of the game.

Milton finished 18-for-34 for 169 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions with a 66.9 passer rating.

“I think just like everybody, he had some really good plays and then he's going to have plays that he's going to want back, naturally,” Nick Sirianni said. “But I thought he did a lot of good things, a lot of solid things, made some plays with his feet, gave our guys a couple chances downfield. Thought he was good in the play-action world. I thought he did some really nice things.

“Obviously, we have to play better complimentary football to be able to have the run game coincide with the play actions that we were running, but there were some good things that he had. But like I said, there's always going to be plays back throughout a game that you're going to want back, and Joe's no different than anybody else.

” Milton is the first Eagles quarterback sacked at least seven times in his first NFL start since the Ravens sacked Bobby Hoying nine times in a 10-10 tie at Memorial Stadium in 1997. But how can you expect a quarterback who just got here to have a mastery over protections and understand how to diagnose pressures from a team that blitzes over 40 percent of the time?

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“I'm learning every day,” Milton said. “I'm learning every day, every week, day by day and just enjoying the process. … The only focus I really have is just getting better week by week. That's something that Nick preaches: day by day, shovel by shovel, barrel by barrel, and just keep going, keep chipping away.

“Things are going to happen. Life going to happen. You’re going to lose some games, you're going to win some games. You may tie here and there, but at the same time, you wake up, God bless you to wake up the next day and go attack it.

That's all you got to do is attack it, and that's what we will do for sure. ” The Eagles could have waited a week, let McKee start against the Giants and given Milton two more weeks to learn this offense and then give him a start against the Steelers after the bye week. But Sirianni thought Milton gave the Eagles their best chance to win.

Right now, there might not be a quarterback alive that gives the Eagles their best chance to win. The Eagles will try to end their seven-game losing streak a week from Sunday at home vs. the 6-2 Steelers with Milton making his second start.

“I just want to be better,” he said. “We want to be better as a team, and I don't think too people going home. I think everybody should be here and will be here, just trying to get better and closer. ”