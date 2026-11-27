Joe Milton threw three touchdowns and ran for another in a 39-38 win against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, sparking a fourth-quarter comeback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III runs against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joe Milton rolled to his left while motioning DeVonta Smith where to go near the end zone, then threw the kind of deep ball the Dallas Cowboys always knew he was capable of when he was playing for them. That 50-yarder was the first of two long touchdowns for the Philadelphia duo against the quarterback's former team, and the start of quite a comeback.

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Milton, who was Dak Prescott's backup all last season, threw three touchdowns and ran for another one in a 39-38 win Thursday in his third start for the Eagles, who signed him off the Dallas practice squad on Oct. 16.