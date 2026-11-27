The Philadelphia Eagles overcame a 28-10 halftime deficit to defeat the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 on Thanksgiving, the largest comeback in NFL Thanksgiving history, sealed by a 59-yard field goal as time expired.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 on Thursday, Nov. 28, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, securing the largest comeback in NFL Thanksgiving history.

Jake Elliott drilled the game-winning 59-yard field goal from the Cowboys star at midfield as time expired. The Eagles took their first lead of the game with just two seconds left on the clock. The victory halted a losing streak that had threatened Philadelphia's playoff momentum. The Eagles entered the game with a 3-7 record while the Cowboys were 5-6.

Also read Cowboys Preview Thanksgiving Showdown with Eagles Amid Defensive Changes

Joe Milton Delivers Key Victory Stats

Dallas had won the previous meeting 38-21 in Philadelphia last month, which kicked off a five-game stretch in which the Cowboys averaged 37.2 points per game. Joe Milton delivered a performance worthy of his self-assigned nickname Mr. Rocket, completing 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception against his former team. The 26-year-old quarterback was signed off the Cowboys practice squad on Oct. 16.

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He orchestrated a 26-point scoring surge in the second half after the Eagles trailed 28-10 at halftime. Milton connected with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on three crucial touchdowns. Smith had a career-high day with 11 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Milton also scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown with just over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

He threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Smith in the third quarter and a 24-yard score later in the game. The Dallas Cowboys dominated the first half, rolling up 245 total yards and going 6-for-7 on third-down conversions, including difficult looks of third-and-18 and third-and-16. Two Dallas possessions into the game, they were already up 14-0. Javonte Williams capped an 11-play, 77-yard opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing Eagles possession, Quinnen Williams stuffed Saquon Barkley on fourth-and-1. Five plays later, KaVontae Turpin caught a short pass from Dak Prescott. The Eagles finally got on the board with a 48-yard Jake Elliott field goal on their third drive, but Dallas answered right back. Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for gains of 10 and 19 yards before Javonte Williams ran it in from the 12 for his second touchdown.

Cowboys Maintain Dominant Halftime Lead

Milton found DeVonta Smith on a 50-yard bomb to cut the deficit to 21-10 with 4:06 left in the first half. Dallas answered again with help from penalties. Three Eagles penalties gave the Cowboys 44 yards, including back-to-back pass interference calls that moved Dallas from the Philly 40 to the 1. An offensive pass interference call on CeeDee Lamb wiped out a touchdown pass to Brevyn Spann-Ford and made it third-and-goal from the 12.

Javonte Williams caught Prescott's pass at the 8, dragged an Eagles defender to the goal line and fell across it for his third touchdown of the half. By halftime, the Cowboys had scored four first-half touchdowns and took an 18-point lead into the locker room. They led 28-10, matching their 27-9 halftime lead against Tennessee five days earlier. Brandon Aubrey drilled a 59-yard field goal to put Dallas up 31-10 with 3:35 left in the third quarter.

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Then Milton found Smith for a 45-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the quarter. Just 89 seconds of game time later, Ty Robinson blocked Bryan Anger's punt, and Kenny Moore II scooped it up at the Dallas 3 and ran it in. Suddenly, it was 31-24 with nearly the entire fourth quarter left. Prescott answered by hitting Lamb for 39 yards on second-and-16 and another 12 on third-and-8 before scrambling for a 14-yard touchdown himself.

Eagles Erase Deficit With Rapid Scoring

That put Dallas up 38-24 with 10:11 left. The two-touchdown cushion lasted all of 62 seconds. Britain Covey returned the kickoff 55 yards, Milton found Smith twice, and then the Eagles quarterback ran one in himself from the 15. The Eagles defense forced a turnover on downs when Robinson sacked Dak Prescott on fourth-and-one from the Philadelphia 39-yard line with 50 seconds remaining.

Despite a false start penalty on Markel Bell that pushed the team back to the 42-yard line, Jake Elliott stepped up to convert the difficult field goal and seal the historic victory. Milton's interception thrown to Cobie Durant earlier in the quarter did not prove costly, as Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal after the turnover. The Eagles failed to complete a two-point conversion, but the defense held firm to preserve the 39-38 win.

Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb for a 28-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive, and George Pickens made a leaping 36-yard grab over Riq Woolen to sustain another long drive. The Cowboys offense fizzled after the break, failing to capitalize on key opportunities. The game was one of the most thrilling holiday games in recent NFL history, featuring the largest comeback ever on Thanksgiving.