Milton spent last season as the Cowboys backup and says Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was “a great big brother.”

It’s clear that Joe Milton is ready to face the Dallas Cowboys, his former team, on Thanksgiving. It’s also clear he still has a soft spot for them — especially Dak Prescott.

A wide smile stretched across Milton’s face when he was asked about the Cowboys quarterback Tuesday.

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“A lot,” Milton said, asked what impact Prescott made on him during his brief stint with the Cowboys. “I can’t thank him no more than I already have. I mean, he’s a great leader. He’s a great big brother.

He took me under his wing and that’s something that he told me from day one when I got there.

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“He made sure that I was in the right position as far as understanding plays, understanding coverage and how to lead a team, how to carry yourself outside of the building. ” Milton spent one season in Dallas and while he didn’t start, he made appearances in four games, tossing 183 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in those showings.

Milton was named the Eagles starter less than one month after the team signed him off the Cowboys’ practice squad on Oct. 16. The Eagles signed him to bolster the quarterback depth following Jalen Hurts ’ injury and turned to him as the starter following Tanner McKee ’s struggles. He has completed 29 passes for 310 yards with a 52.7% completion percentage in two starts with the Eagles.

With a quick turnaround in a heated rivalry game, Milton said he’s extra motivated to face his ex-teammates.

“Here with the Eagles, we take it very serious,” Milton said of the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry. “I mean, obviously we take every game seriously, but when they’re on schedule and they’re up, we take it very serious. ” Milton clearly has family with the Cowboys. Their coach, Brian Schottenheimer, is going to do everything he can to stop that.

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“Joe’s going to know us well. Joe’s going to have great plan,” Schottenheimer said this week.