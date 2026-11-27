Former Tennessee QB Joe Milton III threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles rallied from 21 down to beat the Cowboys 39-38 on Thanksgiving.

Nov 26, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthad a great Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, helping lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 39-38 comeback win. Milton completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. He added three carries for 15 yards and a touchdown. Philadelphia signed Milton from the Cowboys practice squad on Oct. 16, and he was named the starter on Nov. 4.

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Jalen Hurts had been placed on injured reserve, and Tanner McKee got the first opportunity at the job. Milton and the Eagles were down by a good measure throughout. His first touchdown came in the second quarter, a 50-yard pass to DeVonta Smith that cut the deficit to 21-10. Nov 26, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a pass for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium.