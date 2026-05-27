Joe Mazzulla wins Coach of the Year after guiding Celtics to No. 2 seed

Joe Mazzulla has won Coach of the Year for the 2025-26 season after leading the Celtics to 56 wins and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Chris Forsberg and Kayla Burton break down Joe Mazzulla’s case for Coach of the Year, and what he might do if he gets it.head coach was named the 2025-26 NBA Coach of the Year on Tuesday, beating out finalists J.B.

Bickerstaff and Mitch Johnson for the honor. Mazzulla is just the fourth head coach in Celtics history to win Coach of the Year, joining franchise legends Bill Fitch , Tommy Heinsohn and Red Auerbach , for whom the trophy is now named. That's elite company, as those other three names are Hall of Famers. Don't expect Mazzulla to take a victory lap, however.

“I don’t need it,” Mazzulla said in late March when asked about potentially winning Coach of the Year. “I think it’s a stupid award. They shouldn’t have it. And it’s more about the players.

It’s more about the work that the staff puts in. It’s just that simple.

"I really don’t ever want to be asked or talk about it again. It’s just that dumb. So, the players play. It’s about them.

Staff works their ass off. I’m grateful to have them.

""Thank you to the Lord for the platform he has given me, and to my wife and family who supported me on this journey," Mazzulla said. "Thank you to our players who compete and give it everything they have each night. I am grateful for every member of the Celtics organization whose dedication impacts winning every day.

"This award belongs to our staff, who are there for the guys every day. Their relentless work ethic improves our team daily. This award should be named Staff of the Year.

" Mazzulla can downplay the award all he wants, but it's still a well-deserved honor.

The Celtics lost four key rotation players last offseason -- Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet -- and didn't have Jayson Tatum until early March, yet still surged to a 56-26 record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.this season under Mazzulla, including Jaylen Brown, who blossomed into an MVP candidate, and big man Neemias Queta, who finished fourth in the NBA's Most Improved Player voting.gave Mazzulla and his staff an endorsement "I think they're very good, and we need to continue to provide them the resources to grow and get better and continue to be the best that we can be," Stevens said of Mazzulla's staff.

Mazzulla has already built an impressive resume in Boston, winning 72.6 percent of his regular-season games -- the highest among head coaches in NBAMazzulla isn't one to rest on his laurels, however, and he'll be firmly focused on lifting the Celtics back to contender status next season.





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