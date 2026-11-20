Joe Locke discusses the possibility of Billy Maximoff returning to the MCU alongside Tommy. Analysis of potential Avengers Secret Wars integration and Young Avengers team dynamics.

Actor Joe Locke has publicly addressed fan speculation regarding the return of Billy Maximoff, also known as Wiccan, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who portrayed a teenage version of the character in the Disney+ series Agatha All Along, offered a nuanced perspective on whether audiences will see the character join his brother Thomas Shepherd, played by Ruaridh Mollica, in future storylines.

Locke Addresses Billy Maximoff MCU Return Speculation

Locke made these comments while discussing the narrative threads connecting his character to the broader universe. He debuted as Billy Kaplan, a young man who inherited the soul of Billy Maximoff following the death of the original hero. This portrayal set the stage for significant crossover potential with established MCU lore.

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His appearance in the VisionQuest season finale marked a pivotal moment for the character. The episode was particularly significant because it introduced Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Shepherd. This character represents the vessel for Tommy Maximoff's soul, creating a direct parallel to Locke's Billy Kaplan. The simultaneous presence of both actors hints at a deepening connection between the two halves of the Maximoff legacy.

Theatrical Potential and Avengers Secret Wars Timing

When questioned about the likelihood of a full family reunion, Joe Locke remained cautiously optimistic but definitive. He noted that Marvel Studios frequently reintroduces characters to the screen, drawing parallels to the return of Wanda Maximoff. However, he stopped short of confirming any immediate plans for his character to appear in upcoming theatrical releases.

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Industry analysis suggests that delaying Billy and Tommy's full reintroduction until the movie Avengers: Secret Wars would be strategically sound. This timeline allows narrative space for character redemption arcs, particularly if Wanda returns to assist Doctor Doom in constructing Battleworld. The emotional weight of reuniting with Vision, Tommy, and Billy could serve as the catalyst for Wanda's redemption after her previous controversial actions.

Young Avengers and Future Narrative Directions

The integration of these characters is widely viewed as essential for the formation of the Young Avengers. Rumors surrounding a dedicated Young Avengers film suggest that teenage heroes such as Kamala Khan, Ironheart, and Kate Bishop will play central roles. Within this ensemble, Wiccan and Speed are positioned as the emotional core of the team.

Marvel Comics fans often cite the relationship between Wiccan and Hulkling as one of the most compelling storylines in modern superhero fiction. Translating this dynamic to the MCU would address a significant gap in the current cinematic narrative. The absence of these characters has been noted by critics as a missed opportunity to diversify the hero roster beyond the founding Avengers.

Character Redemption and Cinematic Universe Impact

The return of Billy Maximoff is expected to have broader implications for the MCU's long-term continuity. Even if the character does not appear in the immediate Avengers sequels, his presence is considered inevitable for future phases. The narrative need for a grounded, teenage perspective remains high as the studio expands its mythos.

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While Joe Locke has not committed to a specific release date, the structural setup in recent series indicates preparation for his eventual return. The interplay between the Kaplan and Shepherd vessels provides a unique mechanism for exploring the Maximoff family's magical heritage. This approach allows for complex storytelling without relying on simple resurrection tropes.

For now, the door remains open for Billy Kaplan to evolve into the superhero Wiccan. The combination of strong fan demand, narrative necessity, and actor availability suggests that a full debut is not a matter of if, but when. Marvel Studios has yet to make an official announcement regarding specific project timelines or casting confirmations for these roles.