Joe Jonas Recalls ‘Bad Audition’ for This Popular Apple TV Show: ‘I Crash and Burn’

“I go in and I crash and burn,” said the singer.

Add TODAY to Google The Jonas Brothers singer recalled how he bombed his audition for the series, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, while chatting with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas on the May 26 episode of their“I show up early and they’re like, ‘Oh.

’ And they did this thing which was very kind, they were like, ‘Oh, we have a private room for you,’” The 36-year-old musician quickly realized he had been placed in an area where he could easily listen as other actors auditioned for the same role.

“This is the saddest room you can imagine,” he joked. “I could hear clear as day all the guys auditioning and these guys were crushing it. “And I go in and I just crash and burn,” he said, not sharing the role he went out for. “...

It was literally like, I don’t even know what I’m auditioning for... It was just gone for me. And it was such a bad audition. ” “Bad auditions happen,” Nick Jonas told his older brother before asking, “Would you say that’s your worst audition?

” “I think also ‘Wicked’ was a bit of a strange one,” Joe Jonas responded, “because there was, like, incredible theater vocalists I could hear clear as day. ”in 2025, the brothers teased Joe Jonas over his “terrible” audition for his starring role in the 2008 Disney movie musical “Camp Rock. ” “Joe got the role of Shane Gray in ‘Camp Rock’ as our band was already doing its thing for a couple years,” Nick Jonas recalled.

“Joe gets this call to audition for this Disney movie, and I recall us helping him do his self-tape audition in our hotel room. Like a Holiday Inn in Albuquerque or something. ”“Disney has it somewhere,” Joe Jonas responded.

“In their vaults. ”“Joe and I both went out and we didn’t get it. But that’s the life of an actor,” he said of the part, which went to actor Jonathan Bailey.

“I remember — and I don’t even know if you know this, some more tea that hasn’t been spilled — it was at the most picturesque setting, it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at MSG , and as they’re playing ‘Landslide,’ I found out that he was going to be a judge on ‘The Voice,’” Joe Jonas revealed on the May 22, 2023 episode of Dax Shepard’s“It was bittersweet, of course, because I’m super happy for him,” added the singer, who went on to be a judge on Season 7 of the Australian version of the show. NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images





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