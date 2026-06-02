Joe Jonas Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Sophie Turner: 'They Have Given Me Purpose Again'

Joe Jonas shares heartfelt thoughts on co-parenting with ex-wife Sophie Turner, crediting their daughters for giving him renewed purpose and praising Turner as an incredible mother.

Joe Jonas recently opened up about his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Sophie Turner , sharing heartfelt reflections on how their two daughters have transformed his perspective on life.

In an interview published on Tuesday, June 2, the Jonas Brothers singer, 35, spoke candidly about the joy and purpose his children bring him, especially after his divorce from Turner in 2024. Jonas and Turner share joint custody of daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3.

'I think my children have given me purpose again in my life,' Jonas stated. 'They have really given me the reason to be alive, I would say. In my saddest moments, I am able to be reminded quickly that a hug from them can solve the world's problems.

' He also praised Turner, calling her an incredible mother and expressing gratitude for their positive co-parenting dynamic. 'Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is a blessing,' he added. 'I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I am really grateful for. There are a lot of people in my situation that are single parents and go through this, and I am grateful that I have a co-parent that I can balance even the bad days.

' The couple, who married in 2019 and announced their separation in September 2023, have worked diligently to create a stable environment for their daughters. Following their divorce, they released a joint statement emphasizing their commitment to an amicable split.

'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' they wrote.

After mediation, they agreed on a custody arrangement that allows Willa and Delphine to split their time between homes in the U.S. and the U.K. This ensures that both parents remain actively involved in their daughters' lives despite geographical distances. Jonas, who is currently on tour with his brothers, has found ways to integrate his family life with his demanding career. He often brings his daughters on the road when possible, cherishing the moments they spend together.

Turner has also expressed her admiration for Jonas as a father. In a previous interview, she stated, 'I think we are doing the best we can. I am confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children, and that is all that I can ask for.

' Jonas echoed this sentiment, noting the importance of having a support system. 'I think being able to have good people around me to kind of help me navigate it is really special,' he said. The singer also joked about the unexpected knowledge he has gained from his children's interests, quipping that he has 'learned a lot more about Demon Hunters than I ever anticipated knowing,' referencing a Netflix movie his daughters love.

Jonas's honest portrayal of co-parenting reveals the challenges and rewards of raising children after a divorce, especially under the scrutiny of the public eye. He emphasized that his daughters are his motivation, driving him to work hard when he is away so he can fully enjoy his time with them when they are together. The co-parenting journey has not been without its challenges, but both Jonas and Turner have prioritized open communication and mutual respect.

Sources close to the couple have noted that they maintain a friendly rapport, often coordinating schedules to ensure their daughters feel loved and supported. Jonas has been open about the emotional impact of the divorce, admitting that his daughters have helped him heal.

'They have really given me the reason to be alive,' he reiterated. The singer also acknowledged that he is learning every day as a parent, and that Turner's partnership has been instrumental in making the transition smoother. As he continues to balance his music career with fatherhood, Jonas remains focused on creating lasting memories with Willa and Delphine. Whether it is attending school events, celebrating holidays, or simply spending quiet weekends at home, he treasures every moment.

In a world where celebrity divorces often become contentious, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's approach stands out as a model of grace and cooperation. Their willingness to speak positively about each other publicly reinforces their commitment to their daughters' well-being and sets an example for modern co-parenting





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