Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela Split After One Year of Dating

Joe Jonas and model Tatiana Gabriela have ended their relationship after a year. The split follows conflicting schedules and busy work commitments for the singer.

Joe Jonas has ended his romantic relationship with Tatiana Gabriela after dating for one year. The 37-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and the Puerto Rican model reportedly separated a few weeks ago, marking the end of their brief but highly publicized romance. According to a source close to the couple, the split was amicable but driven by logistical challenges rather than interpersonal conflict.

Reasons Behind The Relationship Split

Insiders reveal that the couple enjoyed a fun summer together traveling extensively, but the dynamic shifted as Jonas's professional obligations increased. The source noted that Jonas became busier with work commitments, leading to extended periods of time apart from Gabriela. These competing schedules made it difficult to maintain the closeness they had established during their earlier months of dating.

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While friends remain hopeful that the pair might reconcile in the future, they currently recognize that their lifestyles have diverged significantly. The source emphasized that both individuals were a good match initially, but the demands of Jonas's career and Gabriela's modeling schedule created a strain that proved unsustainable at this time.

Timeline Of The Jonas Gabriela Romance

The relationship began to gain public attention in late September 2025 when the couple was first spotted dining at Maru Café in Los Angeles. Jonas hinted at his new romance in January 2026 by leaving a drooling emoji comment under Gabriela's Instagram post, signaling his interest to fans and followers.

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The couple went Instagram official in April following a romantic trip to Gabriela's native Puerto Rico. Jonas shared photos from the island getaway, confirming the seriousness of their connection to the public. Shortly after, in April, they attended the first weekend of the Coachella music festival together, cementing their status as a power couple in the entertainment industry.

Previous Marriage To Sophie Turner

This separation comes four years after Jonas concluded his high-profile marriage to English actress Sophie Turner. The couple was married from 2019 until their separation in late 2023. Their divorce was officially finalized in September 2024, ending a union that began when they were both at the peak of their respective fame.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Miami on September 1, 2023. The process was complex, involving custody disputes that drew media scrutiny. Sources initially claimed that Turner had been partying too much, leaving Jonas to care for their daughters alone. Turner responded by accusing Jonas of withholding their children's passports, preventing the family from returning to England.

Impact On Family Life And Career

Jonas shares joint custody of his two daughters, Willa, who is six, and Delphine, who is four. He has been vocal about the central role his children play in his life. In June, Jonas appeared on the Hey Jonas podcast hosted by his brothers Kevin and Nick, where he discussed his journey as a single father.

He described himself as a single dad who co-parents with his children's mother, noting that his girls have given him purpose again. Jonas expressed deep gratitude for the shared time he gets with Willa and Delphine, explaining that being a father motivates him to work harder in his music career. He stated that his children provide him with a reason to keep going and thrive.

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Currently, Jonas is focused on his musical career as he navigates life as a solo artist and devoted father. He is in the midst of the Burning Up Tour All Over Again, performing alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick. The tour represents a major chapter in his professional life, requiring extensive travel and time away from home.

The split with Gabriela highlights the difficulties of maintaining a relationship while balancing a global touring schedule and single parenting. Fans and media outlets are now waiting for any further comments from Jonas's representatives. The Daily Mail has reached out to reps for Jonas for comment regarding the details of the breakup.

Gabriel is best known for her appearance in Bad Bunny's 2025 music video for the song BAILE INoLVIDABLE. Her rise to fame coincided with her relationship with Jonas, bringing additional spotlight to their partnership. The couple's ability to manage their individual careers alongside their personal lives has been a subject of public interest since they first met.

As Jonas continues his tour, his focus remains on his music and his daughters. The recent split with Gabriela does not appear to have derailed his professional momentum. The Jonas Brothers continue to support each other through personal transitions, both on stage and off.

The exact details of how they will navigate co-parenting and their individual lives moving forward remain unclear. However, the focus for now is on supporting the children and continuing the musical endeavors that define their public lives. The story of Joe Jonas continues to evolve as he balances fame, fatherhood, and personal relationships.