Joe Jonas and Tatiana Gabriela Call It Quits After One Year

Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela have mutually ended their one-year relationship due to conflicting lifestyles and trust issues, despite a fun summer together.

Joe Jonas and girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela have called it quits following just one year of dating. Jonas and Gabriela mutually broke up a few weeks ago, a source with knowledge told Page Six.

Saturday, with a source telling the outlet that things had “shifted in the relationship,” but noting that the pair had “a really fun summer traveling together. ” “Things started to shift as Joe got busier with work commitments, and they were spending more time apart,” the insider also told the outlet. Things had reportedly “shifted in the relationship,” but Jonas and Gabriela had “a really fun summer traveling together.

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”The source also revealed that she and Jonas, 37, had been trying to work through “some trust issues” leading up to the breakup.

“They had a lot of fun together and were a really good match, so friends are still hopeful they might be able to work things out,” the insider added. “But right now, they just have different lifestyles. ” According to the source, Jonas has “a lot on his plate” balancing work and fatherhood, which can be “a lot for someone to take on.

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”Jonas and Gabriela were reportedly trying to work through “some trust issues,” but a source said “friends are still hopeful they might be able to work things out. ”Jonas reportedly has “a lot on his plate” balancing work and fatherhood.in January, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time that the pair had started seeing each other toward the end of the previous summer.

Jonas and Gabriela were first confirmed to be dating in January but had reportedly starting seeing each other toward the end of the previous summer. Jonas had reportedly introduced the model to his family, friends and daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sophie Turner.

Meanwhile, DeuxMoi reported that the DNCE frontman and Gabriela were first spotted together grabbing coffee in Los Angeles in September 2025. Jonas arrived at the airport in a red BMW convertible to pick Gabriela up, with one photo showing the model leaning into the car to share a kiss with the singer as the pair interlocked fingers.

Jonas and Gabriela were later spotted packing on the PDA at an airport in Miami, FloridaThe pair went Instagram official in April, when Jonas shared a carousel of photos from his and Gabriela’s recent trip to Puerto Rico.with “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner in 2019, and the former couple went on to welcome two daughters together. Jonas and Gabriela went Instagram official in April, when the singer shared a photo of the couple cozied up together inside a photo booth .

Jonas was previously married to Sophie Turner before filing for divorce in 2023. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Joe Jonas and girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela have called it quits following just one year of dating.

Jonas and Gabriela mutually broke up a few weeks ago, a source with knowledge told Page Six. Jonas and Gabriela were reportedly trying to work through"some trust issues," but a source said"friends are still hopeful they might be able to work things out.

"Jonas and Gabriela were first confirmed to be dating in January but had reportedly starting seeing each other toward the end of the previous summer. Jonas had reportedly introduced the model to his family, friends and daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sophie Turner.

Jonas and Gabriela were later spotted packing on the PDA at an airport in Miami, FloridaJonas and Gabriela went Instagram official in April, when the singer shared a photo of the couple cozied up together inside a photo booth . Jonas was previously married to Sophie Turner before filing for divorce in 2023.