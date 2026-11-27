The former Atlanta Braves setup man will have a home for the upcoming season over in the American League

This report came in collaboration with Ken Rosenthal and Jesús Cano of The Athletic. Jiménez can continue his push to pitch in a major league game for the first time since the 2024 National League Wild Card Series.

In September of this year,During his two seasons that he saw action with the Braves, he made 128 appearances and pitched to a 2.81 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and a 151 ERA+. To his credit, the effort that he put in to try and get back to the majors left an impression on a major league team.

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It would have been nice toaround so they could have a return on their investment, but the Rangers could have a solid reliever on their hands if he's able to keep shaking the rust off. The Braves added left-hander Parker Mushinski to a minor league contract. He's already been assigned to Triple-A. According to the team's transaction log, these moves were made on Nov. 19. He's made 39 appearances across four different seasons going back to 2022.